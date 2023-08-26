Health
Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

16 mins ago
A LeBron Family Foundation statement said the defect "can and will be treated" and expressed confidence in his future return to basketball.

A LeBron Family Foundation statement said the defect "can and will be treated" and expressed confidence in his future return to basketball. (Source: Associated Press)

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect, according to a family spokeswoman.

The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24. He was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

A statement issued by Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation said the probable cause of James' sudden cardiac arrest has been identified.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the statement said. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

The younger James was released from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles three days after the incident at USC's Galen Centre. The following night he dined out in Santa Monica with his family.

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr, committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation's top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

James didn't join the Trojans on their European tour this month.

Bronny James was the second high-profile USC basketball recruit to go into cardiac arrest in the last year. Vincent Iwuchuwku also was stricken during a workout last July, but the 7-foot-1 centre returned to the court six months later, eventually appearing in 14 games for the Trojans as a freshman.

