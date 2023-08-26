World
Associated Press

Brewing giant Heineken sells Russian operations for one euro

55 mins ago
Bottles of Heineken beer.

Bottles of Heineken beer. (Source: Associated Press)

Dutch brewer Heineken has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, selling its business in Russia for just one euro, the company announced.

Heineken said it would incur a total loss of 300 million euros (NZ$550m) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group.

Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.

In March last year, Heineken had said it was quitting Russia as its business there was "no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment", but added that it wanted to ensure an "orderly transfer" to a new owner.

"While it took much longer than we had hoped, this transaction secures the livelihoods of our employees and allows us to exit the country in a responsible manner," Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink said in a statement.

The sale covers all of Heineken's assets in Russia, including seven breweries. The company said that Arnest has guaranteed the employment of Heineken's 1800 local staff for three years.

Heineken brand beer was removed from the Russian market last year.

One of its other major brands, Amstel, will be phased out within six months, the company said.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

Kremlin political critics, turncoat spies and investigative journalists have been killed or assaulted in a variety of ways.

9:50am

British Museum boss steps down amid thefts of ancient items

British Museum boss steps down amid thefts of ancient items

London's Metropolitan Police are now investigating the thefts which include gold jewellery, gemstones and glass dating from the 15th to the 19th centuries.

8:46am

Canadian man arrested after chemicals sold online, 88 buyers die

Canadian man arrested after chemicals sold online, 88 buyers die

5:46pm

Intentional explosion caused Wagner chief's plane crash, US says

Intentional explosion caused Wagner chief's plane crash, US says

3:13pm

2:29

Prigozhin plane crash: Who else was on the downed Russian jet?

Prigozhin plane crash: Who else was on the downed Russian jet?

Fri, Aug 25

2:29

Prigozhin plane crash: Putin refers to Wagner chief's 'serious mistakes'

Prigozhin plane crash: Putin refers to Wagner chief's 'serious mistakes'

Fri, Aug 25

2:29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

23 mins ago

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

55 mins ago

Brewing giant Heineken sells Russian operations for one euro

Brewing giant Heineken sells Russian operations for one euro

12:12pm

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

11:43am

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Fri, Aug 25