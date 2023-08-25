League
AAP

Seven in a row: Warriors slay Dragons to seal top four spot

10:17pm
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scores against the Dragons.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scores against the Dragons. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have secured their best NRL regular season since 2007, although their 18-6 win against St George Illawarra came at a price.

Five-eighth Luke Metcalf left the field at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Friday night clutching his hamstring, in what could prove a big blow for the New Zealand side just a fortnight from finals.

It was unclear whether the injury was a re-aggravation of the hamstring problem that sidelined Metcalf until round 13 this season.

Coach Andrew Webster revealed earlier this year Metcalf had hurt the same hamstring as many as six times.

His absence didn't help a Warriors side that lacked attacking creativity. They were held try-less for 55 minutes after two early scores before a late four-pointer sealed the win.

Victory locked in a top-four finish for the Warriors, meaning at least one Australian side will have the enormous task of travelling to their New Zealand fortress in the finals.

The hosts led 10-0 at halftime after landing an early one-two punch.

Adam Pompey cruised in for the game's opening points before fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad stepped his way through the Dragons' line, making the most of a bad missed tackle from Zac Lomax.

But they were vulnerable to a shock defeat when Lomax crossed on 61 minutes via a Ben Hunt bomb, rubbing in the fact Warriors front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake had butchered an easy chance to score that would have put them 16-0 ahead.

Fonua-Blake got his redemption five minutes from time, scoring after a sloppy effort from Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan when he failed to ground an easy ball in-goal.

The Dragons lost debutant winger Sione Finau (leg) and centre Lomax (head knock) within seconds of each other in the first half, forcing a complete reshuffle of their left edge.

Hooker Jacob Liddle had to have a run on the wing and compete in the air with Warriors flyer Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, and held his own, before Lomax returned for the second half.

In-form Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson once again didn't kick goals as he nurses a quad injury, although two try assists and 500 metres gained kicking meant he still left a mark on the contest.

Warriors have some high-quality cover at five-eighth if Metcalf faces a lengthy absence, with New Zealand international Te Maire Martin returning from a broken fibula in NSW Cup on Saturday.

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

The NRL has stood by its decision not to award Manly a potentially game-winning penalty for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's hit on Reuben Garrick on Friday night.

Tue, Aug 22

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Anthony Seibold has unloaded on the NRL after the Warriors ended the Sea Eagles' finals hopes in a controversial finish to last night's game.

Sat, Aug 19

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Fri, Aug 18

Red-hot Warriors star Shaun Johnson in line for Kiwis recall

Red-hot Warriors star Shaun Johnson in line for Kiwis recall

Thu, Aug 17

Warriors focus on mental game as playoffs loom

Warriors focus on mental game as playoffs loom

Sun, Aug 13

0:59

Warriors up to third after battling to subdue Tigers in Hamilton

Warriors up to third after battling to subdue Tigers in Hamilton

Sun, Aug 13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10:17pm

Seven in a row: Warriors slay Dragons to seal top four spot

Seven in a row: Warriors slay Dragons to seal top four spot

9:40pm

The story behind how Stockholm Syndrome got its name

The story behind how Stockholm Syndrome got its name

9:20pm

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

0:40

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

9:00pm

'Don't have a right to dream' - Teen overstayer faces life of uncertainty

'Don't have a right to dream' - Teen overstayer faces life of uncertainty

8:40pm

Camerons playing down 'special' FIBA World Cup campaign

2:03

Camerons playing down 'special' FIBA World Cup campaign

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

9:37am

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

9:14am

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

5:00am