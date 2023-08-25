Retired US cop opens fire at bar, 3 killed, ex-wife wounded

The cover band at a historic Southern California biker bar had just launched into their next song when the gunman walked in and opened fire.

Some froze, others ran as the bullets flew inside busy Cook's Corner, which was holding its weekly spaghetti night on Wednesday (local time).

The gunman then went outside and kept firing, witnesses said. Within minutes, deputies arrived and killed the shooter, Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt Frank Gonzalez said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office identified the gunman as John Snowling, 59, a former police officer.

Three people were dead at the scene; six others were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Authorities say Snowling entered and first shot his estranged wife and her dinner companion before firing at random.

A woman dining with Snowling’s estranged wife was among three people who were killed. His wife and five others were injured.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes described how the shooting unfolded in a news conference.

He says all nine people shot by Snowling were adults.

Barnes says one person who died was a man who approached Snowling in the bar’s parking lot, where Snowling had gone to get additional guns from his car.

The third victim was another man.

A bystander lays flowers at the site of the mass shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

M Street band keyboardist Mark Johnson hid behind a speaker with his wife, singer Debbie Johnson.

“Once he started shooting, it was very indiscriminate,” Mark Johnson said.

Betty Fruichantie told NBC4 Los Angeles that she was with the shooter's wife, Marie Snowling, who fell to the floor. With bullets flying past her face, Fruichantie ran and hid in a restroom with others.

“And when we came out, people were on the floor and people were like over people trying to help them, just holding their wounds,” she said.

Brandon Koslowsky told KTLA-TV that he barricaded himself in the liquor room with a bartender and another employee when the shooting began. As the shooting continued outside the bar, he came out and tried to help people, including a wounded woman who died.

“I don’t know their names. You know, there’s a lot of blood,” he said.

Johnson said that once the gunman went outside, he and others shut the doors. About 30 people hunkered down inside. He said he called 911 while watching the shooter go around the outside of the building.

“We opened the back gate to see where he was and he immediately started shooting,” he said.

He and his wife said two of their fellow bandmembers were wounded by gunfire and were expected to survive. The fifth member was not injured, they said.

“I have never been so happy to see dozens of police cars heading my way,” Debbie Johnson said. “We were fish in a very small barrel.”

Providence Mission Hospital, in nearby Mission Viejo, said it treated six people who were shot.

Marie Snowling was shot in the jaw and improved from critical to stable condition, Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner said. One of the six people hospitalised was released.

Marie Snowling cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce in December 2022 after being married to John Snowling for more than three decades, Ventura County online court records show. The case was scheduled for a mandatory settlement conference in November.

Her father, William Mosby, of Lake Forest, told The Orange County Register, that John Snowling could not “deal with the divorce”.

He had been living in Ohio on a 7-acre property with his dog, according to his divorce lawyer, Tristan teGroen. He said there was "no murmur of of domestic violence or threats or anything like that from the other attorney”.

“I did not see anything on the horizon that would give me an inkling of what happened last night,” teGroen said. “He struck me as a calm, collected, articulate man with a good memory and an animal lover.”

Kenneth H.J. Henjum, Marie Snowling’s attorney, said in an email that her family was in shock and was requesting privacy.

John Snowling had worked for the police department in Ventura, a coastal city north of Los Angeles, from 1986 to 2014. Ventura Police Chief Darin Schindler issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims' families, the survivors and the deputies who responded.