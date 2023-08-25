Prigozhin plane crash: Putin refers to Wagner chief's 'serious mistakes'

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Putin broke his silence on the crash, expressing condolences to the families of those who were reported to be aboard the jet and referring to "serious mistakes" made by Prigozhin.

The founder of the Wagner military company and six other passengers were on a private jet that crashed soon after taking off from Moscow with a crew of three, according to Russia's civil aviation authority.

Rescuers found 10 bodies, and Russian media cited anonymous sources in Wagner who said Prigozhin was dead.

But there has been no official confirmation.

If the deaths are confirmed, the crash would be the most serious blow the group has ever suffered to its leadership.

The passenger manifest included Prigozhin and his second-in-command who baptised the group with his nom de guerre, as well as Wagner's logistics chief, a fighter wounded by US airstrikes in Syria and at least one possible bodyguard.

It was not clear why several high-ranking members of Wagner, including top leaders who are normally exceedingly careful about their security, were on the same flight. The purpose of their joint trip to St Petersburg was unknown.

In all, the other passengers included six of Prigozhin's lieutenants, along with the three-member flight crew.

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

At Wagner's headquarters in St. Petersburg, lights were turned on in the shape of a large cross, and Prigozhin supporters built a makeshift memorial, piling red and white flowers outside the building along with company flags and candles.

In this first comments on the crash, Putin said the passengers had "made a significant contribution" to the fighting in Ukraine.

"We remember this, we know, and we will not forget," the president said in a televised interview with the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin.

Putin recalled that he had known Prigozhin since the early 1990s and described him as "a man of difficult fate" who had "made serious mistakes in life, and he achieved the results he needed — both for himself and, when I asked him about it, for the common cause, as in these last months. He was a talented man, a talented businessman."

A Russian serviceman inspects a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian state media have not covered the crash extensively, instead focusing on Putin's remarks to the BRICS summit in Johannesburg via video link and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, police cordoned off the field where the plane went down in Kuzhenkino, about 300 kilometres northwest of Moscow, as investigators studied its wreckage. Vehicles took away the bodies.

Several Russian social media channels reported that the bodies were burned or disfigured beyond recognition and would need to be identified by DNA.

The reports were picked up by independent Russian media, but The Associated Press was not able to independently confirm them.

Prigozhin supporters claimed on pro-Wagner messaging app channels that the plane was deliberately downed, including suggesting it could have been hit by a missile or targeted by a bomb on board. Those claims could not be independently verified.

Russian authorities have said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Numerous opponents and critics of Putin have been killed or gravely sickened in apparent assassination attempts, and US and other Western officials long expected the Russian leader to go after Prigozhin, despite promising to drop charges in a deal that ended the June 23-24 mutiny.

"It is no coincidence that the whole world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced ex-confidant of Putin suddenly falls from the sky, two months after he attempted an uprising," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, while acknowledging that the facts were still unclear.

"We know this pattern… in Putin's Russia — deaths and dubious suicides, falls from windows that all ultimately remain unexplained," she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also pointed the finger.

"We have nothing to do with this. Everyone understands who does," he said.