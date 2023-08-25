World
Associated Press

'Never surrender!' Trump says in first tweet in two years

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse in January 2023.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse in January 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, firing off his first message in more than two years just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss.

He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words, “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website.

It was Trump's first post since January 9, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account indefinitely, citing fears he would incite additional violence following the deadly storming of the US Capitol building.

His account was reinstated last November shorty after Elon Musk took over the company, but Trump had refrained from tweeting, insisting that he was happier on his own Truth Social site, which he launched during the ban.

The message is a return for Trump to what had long been his most important megaphone — one he used to dominate his rivals in the 2016 primary and to command the news cycle for years.

Trump, who is running again for the White House in 2024, often marvelled at how quickly his missives would travel from his account to cable news stations, under the banner, “BREAKING NEWS”.

Trump has 86.5 million followers on what is now known as X, dwarfing his rivals in the 2024 race.

But the platform has undergone significant changes since Trump left it, including Musk changing its name.

Trump returned to Facebook in March, posting, “I’M BACK!” weeks after his personal account there was reactivated.

But he has stuck with Truth Social, the Twitter lookalike he launched after he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, to post a daily stream of missives. announcements and re-posts. That has included using the platform to break news of his indictments and planned surrenders as he has faced a mounting list of legal woes.

As part of his deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. to take Truth Social public, Trump had agreed — so he wouldn’t compete against his own company — that it would be the “first channel” for “any and all social media communications and posts coming from his personal profile,” according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

That included an exclusivity clause in which the former president was “generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours” for a period of 18 months, beginning December 22, 2021. That period ended in June.

