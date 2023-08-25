Boxing

Motu fight to go ahead with same ref despite trainer's threats

16 mins ago
Mea Motu gestures to the crowd ahead of her IBO super bantamweight title fight.

Mea Motu gestures to the crowd ahead of her IBO super bantamweight title fight.

After threatening to pull his fighters from the card if a referee wasn't axed, boxing coach Isaac Peach has conceded after no replacement could be found.

The event will go ahead as planned with referee Ignatius Missilaidus to control Mea Motu's IBO super bantamweight title defence and Jerome Pampellone's lightweight bout.

Peach said it's not the outcome he was hoping for.

"The option is have him as the ref or not to fight. These guys need to get paid, if I could afford to pay them I'd pull the fight."

Peach questioned the competence of Missilaidus after he judged another of his fighters in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Peach boxer Kiki Toa Leutele won his heavyweight contest against Toese Vousiutu by split decision with two of the judges scoring it 76-75.

But Missilaidus went the other way by a huge margin - 73-78.

Peach said after a one on one discussion with Missilaidus, the controversial official admitted he did not know how to judge fights.

Jesse Peach hugs his boxer Mea Motu winning the WBO super bantamweight world title.

Jesse Peach hugs his boxer Mea Motu winning the WBO super bantamweight world title.

"I just laughed man, it's disgusting. Boxing needs to take note, what more can I do? I'm fighting an uphill battle."

Peach said he will now need to move on and focus on the fights.

"I don't bring my fighters into this, it's not their issue, their issue is to win the fight my job is to sort the s*** around the fight. I didn't win the war but we got it out there and hopefully it can make a difference."

He said there is some solace however.

"He did ref Mea's last fight which gives us a small bit of confidence but as a team we want to fight so we are going to have to go ahead."

Meanwhile, Motu has overcome her health issues and is rearing for her title defence after exchanging heated words with her opponent at Thursday's press conference.

Motu was battling asthma just a week out from her title defence against Malawi's Ellen Simwaka at Eventfinda Stadium on Saturday night.

However, 'The Nightmare' has recovered in time.

"My health was not doing well but It's good now, it's under control. I've always managed it and just glad that it's all good now, ready to go."

Motu will put her 16-fight unbeaten record on the line when she takes on 'the Tigress' who showed no signs of intimidation when confronted by the champ.

"I am going to snatch that belt from you Mea Motu."

"Good luck," Motu replied.

Mea Motu works out at a recent media session aheaad of her fight on Saturday.

Mea Motu works out at a recent media session aheaad of her fight on Saturday.

The Tigress' taunts only fired Motu up more.

"It's good because that's what we're gonna bring in the ring, we're definitely gonna go to war, so I like it, it makes me more excited."

Motu said she draws motivation from her position as a role model for wahine.

"It's very, very encouraging and it only makes me more determined to keep being the fighter that I am. To keep pushing, I do it because of them."

Whether or not she was envisioning a knockout, she opted to keep fight fans guessing.

"You'll just have to wait and see."

The card kicks off at 6pm.

Mea Motu vs Ellen Simwaka fight card

Mea Motu vs. Ellen Simwaka - IBO super bantamweight world title.

Lani Daniels vs, Razel Mohammed - IBF heavyweight world title.

Jerome Pampellone vs. Luvuyo Sizani

Zain Adams vs. Enrique Magsalin

Matt Mataika vs. Joe Tufuga

By Jonty Dine for rnz.co.nz

Boxing

