Melting Antarctic ice kills emperor penguin chicks, extinction likely

The loss of ice in one region of Antarctica last year likely resulted in none of the emperor penguin chicks surviving in four colonies, researchers say.

Emperor penguins hatch their eggs and raise their chicks on the ice that forms around the continent each Antarctic winter, which melts in the summer months.

Researchers used satellite imagery to look at breeding colonies in a region near Antarctica's Bellingshausen Sea. The images showed no ice was left there in December during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, as had occurred in 2021.

Researchers said it is likely that no chicks survived in four of the five breeding colonies they examined. Penguin chicks don't develop their adult waterproof feathers until close to the time they usually fledge, in late December or January, scientists say.

"If the sea ice breaks up under them, the young chicks will drown or freeze to death," said Peter Fretwell, a researcher at the British Antarctic Survey and co-author of the study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fretwell spoke to Breakfast, saying he has never seen a penguin loss on this scale.

"We occasionally see one or two colonies which fail as the ice goes out from under them early, but this scale is much worse than we've ever seen before. We usually have a handful. This year we've had 19 of the 62 emperor penguin colonies have breeding failure round the Antarctic coastline," he said.

"We've been predicting that the numbers… will decline with the reduction of sea ice around Antarctica, but it's not really panned out until about 2016 where suddenly the sea ice changed. Since then we've been seeing a decline and a loss of emperor penguins, so they are particularly vulnerable.

"They breed and live almost all of their lives on the sea ice… and if the sea ice breaks out from under them, their chicks go into the water, and they can't survive — they'll freeze or drown."

Overall, the ice around Antarctica reached near record low levels last year. The researchers say that climate change will make such losses more frequent in the future.

Fretwell's team has also completed a preliminary analysis of known nesting sites — visible in satellite photos because of coloured guano, or poop stains, left on white ice — across Antarctica, the only continent where the emperor penguin lives. There are about 300,000 breeding pairs left of the world's largest penguins.

Fretwell believes that extinction may be possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With the warming of the ocean and its interaction with the sea ice, it seems to me that is the course of the trajectory that we're on — we will see more losses and the emperor populations will decline. Our predictions suggest that by the end of the century they'll be almost extinct."

Daniel Zitterbart, a researcher who studies Antarctica for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, but was not involved in the new paper, agrees.

"That this could happen doesn't shock me, but I'm shocked that it has happened already. I thought it would be further down the line," he said.

If penguins aren't successful breeding in one location, they may look for another site the next year, he said. While it's possible for the population to recover from one or two bad breeding years, he's worried about the future.

"If you look further out down the line, how many suitable places will be left?" he asked.