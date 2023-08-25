World
Associated Press

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

6:38am
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the US, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the US, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone. (Source: Breakfast)

A lunar rover slid down a ramp from the lander of India's spacecraft within hours of its historic touch-down near the moon's south pole, Indian space officials said, as the country celebrated its new scientific accomplishment.

"India took a walk on the moon," the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation said, adding that the Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

Residents of the world's most populous country had crowded around televisions in offices, shops, and restaurants and erupted into clapping, dancing, and exchanging of sweets when they saw the lander's smooth touchdown.

It landed on uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.

"India Goes Where No Nation's Gone Before," read a headline in The Times of India daily, while the Indian Express newspaper exclaimed: "The moon is Indian."

Ajay Bhargava, a New Delhi-based architect, said it was a great experience watching broadcasts of the landing, and that he felt it was the culmination of hard work by India's scientists over the years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other politician should not take credit for this achievement," Bhargava said in a telephone interview.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somnath said the lander had touched down close to the centre of the 4.5-kilometre-wide area that had been targeted for the landing.

"It landed within 300 metres of that point," the Press Trust of India cited him as saying.

The rover was on the move, and working "very well," Somnath said.

Somnath said there are two scientific instruments in the rover and three instruments on board the lander, and all of them have been switched on sequentially.

"They will study basically the mineral composition of the moon, as well as the atmosphere of the moon and the seismic activities there," he added.

Schoolchildren cheer as they watch the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Schoolchildren cheer as they watch the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. (Source: Associated Press)

After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

The successful mission showcases India's rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.

Somnath said that India would next attempt a manned lunar mission.

Many countries and private companies are interested in the South Pole region because its permanently shadowed craters may hold frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.

WorldAsiaSpaceScienceTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fukushima begins release of radioactive water into the sea

Fukushima begins release of radioactive water into the sea

The controversial project began at 4pm today and is expected to last for decades.

4:24pm

2:25

Pakistan cable car ordeal: Children describe 'miraculous' rescue

Pakistan cable car ordeal: Children describe 'miraculous' rescue

The broken cable car dangled high above a valley for 16 hours, with six children and two adults on board.

1:07pm

0:32

Chinese activist flees to South Korea on jet ski

Chinese activist flees to South Korea on jet ski

Wed, Aug 23

Eight saved after 12 hours dangling in cable car in Pakistan

Eight saved after 12 hours dangling in cable car in Pakistan

Wed, Aug 23

0:32

Japan to release Fukushima water into sea from Thursday

Japan to release Fukushima water into sea from Thursday

Tue, Aug 22

N Korea's Kim watches missile launches as US, S Korea begin drills

N Korea's Kim watches missile launches as US, S Korea begin drills

Mon, Aug 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

25 mins ago

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

5:58

Police regularly patrolling grounds at Auckland school

45 mins ago

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

52 mins ago

Basketball World Cup: Tall Blacks prepare for tough US opener

3:16

Basketball World Cup: Tall Blacks prepare for tough US opener

6:38am

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

India's lunar rover takes a walk on the moon's surface

5:47am

Prigozhin plane crash: Putin refers to Wagner chief's 'serious mistakes'

0:58

Prigozhin plane crash: Putin refers to Wagner chief's 'serious mistakes'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Hart suffered multiple muscle tears after challenging a former NFL player to a race.

5:00am

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

McGlashan, an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and composer, has been making music for more than 40 years.

3:36pm

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Wed, Aug 23

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Wed, Aug 23

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23