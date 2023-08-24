World
Associated Press

Wagner chief Prigozhin listed as being on crashed plane

5:45am
Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown prior to a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in 2017.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown prior to a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in 2017. (Source: Associated Press)

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed overnight, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia's civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list.

However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Prigozhin's fate has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said the founder of the Wagner private military company, which fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, would be exiled to Belarus.

But the mercenary chief has since reportedly popped up in Russia, leading to further questions about his future.

Russia's state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers.

The authorities said they were investigating the crash, which occurred in the Tver region more than 100 kilometres north of Moscow.

Russia's civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Russia's civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight. (Source: Associated Press)

Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-appointed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine, said he talked to Wagner commanders, who confirmed that Prigozhin and a top associate were on board when the plane crashed.

"We have seen the reports. If confirmed, no one should be surprised," said US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson in a statement.

However, Keir Giles, a Russia expert with international affairs think-tank Chatham House, urged caution about reports of Prigozhin's death. He said "multiple individuals have changed their name to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, as part of his efforts to obfuscate his travels".

"Let's not be surprised if he pops up shortly in a new video from Africa," Giles said.

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

The signal stopped suddenly while the plane was at altitude and travelling at speed. In an image posted by a pro-Wagner social media account showing burning wreckage, a partial tail number matching a jet previously used by Prigozhin could be seen.

Videos shared by the pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone show a plane dropping like a stone from a large cloud of smoke, twisting widely as it falls. Such freefalls can occur when an aircraft sustains severe damage, and a frame-by-frame analysis by The AP of two videos are consistent with some sort of explosion mid-flight. The images appear to show the plane is missing a wing.

Russia's Investigative Committee is investigating the crash, on the charges of violation of air safety rules.

As the news about the crash was breaking, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at an event commemorating the Battle of Kursk, hailing the heroes of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

'We just don't know' - expert on Prigozhin-linked plane crash

'We just don't know' - expert on Prigozhin-linked plane crash

International relations expert Robert Patman said "people who fall out with Mr Putin often have an unhappy ending".

48 mins ago

0:58

Russian general linked to Wagner's Prigozhin reportedly dismissed

Russian general linked to Wagner's Prigozhin reportedly dismissed

Sergei Surovikin's absence has been one of several enduring mysteries surrounding the rebellion in late June.

7:01am

Body of man believed to have died in 2001 found in Austrian Alps

Body of man believed to have died in 2001 found in Austrian Alps

3:40pm

Six-wheeled wooden car to go under the hammer in UK

Six-wheeled wooden car to go under the hammer in UK

1:56pm

Death toll hits 20 as Greece wildfires rage

Death toll hits 20 as Greece wildfires rage

Wed, Aug 23

'Major' wildfire in Greece forces villages, hospital to evacuate

'Major' wildfire in Greece forces villages, hospital to evacuate

Tue, Aug 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Foster laughs off 'Hansengate' headlines - 'He told me a month ago'

1:48

Foster laughs off 'Hansengate' headlines - 'He told me a month ago'

37 mins ago

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

48 mins ago

'We just don't know' - expert on Prigozhin-linked plane crash

0:58

'We just don't know' - expert on Prigozhin-linked plane crash

7:01am

Russian general linked to Wagner's Prigozhin reportedly dismissed

Russian general linked to Wagner's Prigozhin reportedly dismissed

6:38am

India lands spacecraft near moon's south pole in world first

0:23

India lands spacecraft near moon's south pole in world first

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22