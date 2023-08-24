Wagner chief Prigozhin listed as being on crashed plane

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed overnight, killing all 10 people on board, Russian emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, officials said, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia's civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list.

However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Prigozhin's fate has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said the founder of the Wagner private military company, which fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, would be exiled to Belarus.

But the mercenary chief has since reportedly popped up in Russia, leading to further questions about his future.

Russia's state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers.

The authorities said they were investigating the crash, which occurred in the Tver region more than 100 kilometres north of Moscow.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-appointed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine, said he talked to Wagner commanders, who confirmed that Prigozhin and a top associate were on board when the plane crashed.

"We have seen the reports. If confirmed, no one should be surprised," said US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson in a statement.

However, Keir Giles, a Russia expert with international affairs think-tank Chatham House, urged caution about reports of Prigozhin's death. He said "multiple individuals have changed their name to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, as part of his efforts to obfuscate his travels".

"Let's not be surprised if he pops up shortly in a new video from Africa," Giles said.

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

The signal stopped suddenly while the plane was at altitude and travelling at speed. In an image posted by a pro-Wagner social media account showing burning wreckage, a partial tail number matching a jet previously used by Prigozhin could be seen.

Videos shared by the pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone show a plane dropping like a stone from a large cloud of smoke, twisting widely as it falls. Such freefalls can occur when an aircraft sustains severe damage, and a frame-by-frame analysis by The AP of two videos are consistent with some sort of explosion mid-flight. The images appear to show the plane is missing a wing.

Russia's Investigative Committee is investigating the crash, on the charges of violation of air safety rules.

As the news about the crash was breaking, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at an event commemorating the Battle of Kursk, hailing the heroes of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.