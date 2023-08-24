World
Associated Press

US mum jailed after DNA evidence proved she killed newborn in 1992

3:19pm
Stacy Rabon. Rabon was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for killing her newborn daughter.

Stacy Rabon. Rabon was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for killing her newborn daughter. (Source: Associated Press)

A 50-year-old woman was sentenced today to life in prison for killing her newborn daughter, whose stabbed body was found in a plastic bag in a South Carolina river in 1992.

A York County jury convicted Stacy Michelle Rabon of homicide by child abuse earlier this month. She was charged with her baby's death two years ago when her DNA sample taken in a 2019 drug arrest matched the DNA from the infant.

Rabon will be eligible for parole starting in 2031 because she was sentenced under the law in 1992, which allowed for shorter sentences for serious convictions.

Rabon told investigators she delivered the baby in a van by the Catawba River near Rock Hill but then gave it up to a couple because she didn't want to keep her and never saw the child again.

Prosecutors said she made up that story after she was arrested. They said the infant was found wrapped in sheets inside a plastic bag in the river in August 1992 and was stabbed at least 50 times. Investigators couldn't determine if the baby died from the stab wounds or suffocated in the bag.

“Stacy Rabon threw her baby into that cold Catawba River — never looking back, abandoning her, keeping her secret for 29 years," said York County Sheriff’s Deputy Lanelle Day, the detective who made the DNA link.

Rabon asked for mercy. She said her decision to give the child up to people she didn't know haunts her.

“I can’t think of anything but her face,” Rabon said. “Think about her everything, growing up -- all these things were taken from her because I made poor decisions.”

Circuit Court Judge Bill McKinnon said the life sentence was appropriate because the victim was so vulnerable.

“A newborn comes into this world looking for its parents to protect it,” McKinnon said. “This baby was stabbed more than 50 times.”

Rabon's lawyer said she is a much different person than the teen who had the baby more than 30 years ago. She came into court Wednesday in a wheelchair and needs surgeries.

The community called the girl "Baby Angel Hope” and buried her in 1992.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Suspected architect of 9/11 attacks may avoid death penalty

Suspected architect of 9/11 attacks may avoid death penalty

The prosecution of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others held at the US detention centre in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been troubled by repeated delays and legal disputes.

22 mins ago

Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in suburban New York backyard

Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in suburban New York backyard

The boy was playing in his backyard with a sibling when the black bear attacked.

4:19pm

Stolen sperm whale skull returned to NSW museum

Stolen sperm whale skull returned to NSW museum

4:04pm

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

2:48pm

3-year-old girl shot through wall during NY shootout

3-year-old girl shot through wall during NY shootout

2:31pm

Two boys charged over 'once in a decade' Sydney blaze

Two boys charged over 'once in a decade' Sydney blaze

1:45pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

Suspected architect of 9/11 attacks may avoid death penalty

Suspected architect of 9/11 attacks may avoid death penalty

38 mins ago

Prince Harry to return to UK on anniversary of Queen's death

Prince Harry to return to UK on anniversary of Queen's death

56 mins ago

Fukushima begins release of treated radioactive water into the sea

Fukushima begins release of treated radioactive water into the sea

4:19pm

Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in suburban New York backyard

Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in suburban New York backyard

4:04pm

Stolen sperm whale skull returned to NSW museum

Stolen sperm whale skull returned to NSW museum

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

McGlashan, an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and composer, has been making music for more than 40 years.

3:36pm

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Wed, Aug 23