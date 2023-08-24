Stolen sperm whale skull returned to NSW museum

A massive sperm whale skull has been returned to a museum in southern New South Wales after being taken five months ago.

The Eden Killer Whale Museum said in a Facebook post that police had informed staff that the giant four-metre-long skull had been returned late on Tuesday evening.

It was discovered in front of the offsite property it was stolen from in late March, where it was stored while the museum building underwent upgrades.

Over the period it was missing, the skull has been damaged, with two large sections broken off and numerous cracks forming.

Sylvia Anderson of Anderson Cranes loads a section of the whale skull onto a flatbed truck. (Source: Eden Killer Whale Museum)

While smaller pieces of the 1.5 tonne skull were able to be moved by car, three larger sections required a crane and a flatbed truck to deliver them back to the museum.

NSW Police said they were investigating the original incident but have not confirmed the outcome of their inquiries.