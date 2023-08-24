Football
AAP

Spain's Hermoso seeks action over football chief's unwanted kiss

18 mins ago
Jorge Vilda, Head Coach of Spain and Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Jorge Vilda, Head Coach of Spain and Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales (Source: Getty)

Spain's Jenni Hermoso has called for "exemplary measures" to be taken against Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss on her lips after the team's victory in the Women's World Cup.

As calls increased for Rubiales' resignation following his behaviour at Sunday's final in Sydney, American star Megan Rapinoe said the episode highlighted the level of "misogyny and sexism" within the Spanish organisation.

Rubiales had issued an apology for kissing Spain midfielder Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation ceremony — something Rapinoe described as a "physical assault" — and he was also pictured grabbing his crotch in celebration of his country's win over England.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain and many people, including government ministers, demanded his resignation.

"My union FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and have taken over as my interlocutors on this matter," Hermoso said in a joint statement released by the union and her agency today.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable."

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez has described Rubiales' apology as "insufficient".

The Spanish federation has also announced it had called an extraordinary meeting of its general assembly for Friday, and "internal proceedings" were open in relation to integrity issues arising from the trophy ceremony.

Rapinoe, who featured in the World Cup for the United States, told American magazine The Atlantic: "There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man (Rubiales) at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch.

"What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Jennifer Hermoso

Jennifer Hermoso (Source: Getty)

Fifteen Spain players were involved in a dispute with the federation prior to the finals, with the coaching methods of Jorge Vilda reportedly among their concerns.

But the Spanish federation refused to budge, with a statement saying those involved would only be able to return to the national team "if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness".

"Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: some of the players who stood up way back last year still aren't on the team," Rapinoe said.

"Maybe that was something that galvanised them, but you shouldn't have to have that."

Rubiales said the kiss happened "in a spontaneous way" and "without bad intention" but said it "seems like it has caused a commotion".

Hermoso initially said on social media she "didn't like" the kiss but a statement on her behalf was later released by the federation in which she described it as "spontaneous".

FIFA has so far not issued any comment on the matter, and nor has UEFA, for whom Rubiales is an executive committee member and a vice-president.

World players' union FIFPRO described Rubiales' behaviour as "deeply lamentable", adding: "Uninitiated and uninvited physical gestures towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context."

