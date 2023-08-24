New Zealand
1News

Pair arrested over alleged murder on Auckland's Queen St

14 mins ago
Police at the scene of the incident on Upper Queen Street.

Police at the scene of the incident on Upper Queen Street. (Source: 1News)

Two people have been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of a man in central Auckland yesterday.

Police were called to a residential address on upper Queen St at around 1.13pm, following reports of a person with injuries.

The person was rushed to Auckland Hospital but died shortly after.

In an update late last night, a police spokesperson said: "Police have tonight arrested a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in relation to the murder of a 70-year-old man at an apartment in Upper Queen St."

The pair are due to appear in court today.

"Police are still working to notify the victim's next of kin," police said.

A post mortem will be carried out today and a police presence will remain at the apartment building, "as staff work to complete a scene examination and to speak with other occupants", police said.

New Zealand

