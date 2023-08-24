World
Herd grieving after young elephant dies at Melbourne Zoo

7:48pm
Young male elephant Man Jai at Melbourne Zoo, where he lived since birth.

Young male elephant Man Jai at Melbourne Zoo, where he lived since birth. (Source: Melbourne Zoo)

Melbourne Zoo's nine-year-old elephant Man Jai has died after a sudden illness.

The Asian elephant was diagnosed with an incurable disease on Monday after his keepers noticed his lethargy and swelling in his neck.

He received antiviral treatments for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus but his health rapidly declined and he died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Man Jai was playful, joyful and adored by his herd and all who knew him," zoo director Sheri Horiszny said.

"We are deeply affected by the loss of such a spectacular elephant, and we will all miss him so much."

The illness is one that only affects elephants, both in the wild and in zoo care.

Most Asian elephants naturally carry a strain of the virus but it normally lies dormant with no symptoms.

Occasionally, the dormant infection can reactivate and is usually fatal in young Asian elephants.

Man Jai was within the vulnerable age range for the disease.

Zoo staff will monitor the rest of the elephant herd, who are also grieving, and the elephant trail is closed to visitors.

