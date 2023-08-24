World
1News

Four killed in California biker bar shooting

32 mins ago
Authorities work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a biker bar in Southern California.

Authorities work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a biker bar in Southern California. (Source: Associated Press)

Three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday (local time) at a Southern California biker bar, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. The shooter also died.

The shooting occurred after 7pm (local time) at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, a popular long-time watering hole for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who gather for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Authorities didn't immediately share details on how the shooting unfolded or about the assailant.

Four people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on scene.

Six others were taken to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Two were in critical condition, Providence Mission Hospital, a trauma centre in Mission Viejo, said in a statement.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by Cook's Corner for an afternoon drink and meal.

Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene on Wednesday evening (local time).

"Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static," the department posted several hours after the shooting was first reported.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting "and coordinating with local officials as more details become available," his office tweeted.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Judge clears path for lawsuit to proceed against Alec Baldwin

Judge clears path for lawsuit to proceed against Alec Baldwin

A request by Alec Baldwin ’s attorneys to dismiss a civil lawsuit by three Rust crew members has been rejected.

59 mins ago

Suspected architect of 9/11 attacks may avoid death penalty

Suspected architect of 9/11 attacks may avoid death penalty

The prosecution of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others held at the US detention centre in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been troubled by repeated delays and legal disputes.

4:58pm

Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in suburban New York backyard

Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in suburban New York backyard

4:19pm

Stolen sperm whale skull returned to NSW museum

Stolen sperm whale skull returned to NSW museum

4:04pm

US mum jailed after DNA evidence proved she killed newborn in 1992

US mum jailed after DNA evidence proved she killed newborn in 1992

3:19pm

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

2:48pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Victim of fatal Palmerston North stabbing named

Victim of fatal Palmerston North stabbing named

32 mins ago

Four killed in California biker bar shooting

Four killed in California biker bar shooting

45 mins ago

Rotorua mum 'devastated' after daughter brutally assaulted at bus stop

Rotorua mum 'devastated' after daughter brutally assaulted at bus stop

59 mins ago

Judge clears path for lawsuit to proceed against Alec Baldwin

Judge clears path for lawsuit to proceed against Alec Baldwin

5:40pm

Auckland CBD urged to shut windows, consider evacuating amid gas leak

Auckland CBD urged to shut windows, consider evacuating amid gas leak

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

McGlashan, an award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and composer, has been making music for more than 40 years.

3:36pm

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Wed, Aug 23

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Wed, Aug 23