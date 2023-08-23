World
AAP

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

7 mins ago
Tomislav Nemes' Benowa home.

Tomislav Nemes' Benowa home. (Source: Queensland Police)

Nikola Golem allegedly murdered his stepfather, with police saying the 48-year-old shared a house for a year with the decomposing remains.

The Gold Coast man and his mother lived at a waterfront Benowa home with the body of Tomislav Nemes stashed in a bedroom, police allege.

Golem's case was mentioned at Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday and adjourned to September 22.

The wife of Nemes is not expected to be charged over her husband's death.

The mummified remains of the 69-year-old were found at the Edinburgh Street address during a welfare check after interstate relatives raised concerns on April 17.

"The body was in an advanced state of decomposition," Detective Acting Inspector Mark Proctor told reporters last week.

"It did have a mummified look ... but there was absolutely no attempt to preserve the body in any way. It wasn't wrapped or anything like that."

The arrest follows a renewed police appeal as detectives revealed Nemes' wife and son lived alongside his remains for more than a year.

Friends and relatives have told police they lost touch before Nemes disappeared.

Relatives told detectives they tried unsuccessfully to make contact, with reports his wife and stepson claimed Nemes was ill or unavailable.

Nemes and his family moved to the tourist strip from the ACT in 2018.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US man convicted after assuming dead brother's identity in 1965

US man convicted after assuming dead brother's identity in 1965

Napoleon Gonzalez assumed his brother's identity 25 years after he died as an infant and used it to double dip on Social Security benefits.

59 mins ago

Public memorial planned for poisonous mushroom victims

Public memorial planned for poisonous mushroom victims

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating a meal which is believed to have included death cap mushrooms.

3:05pm

US man convicted for bladed glove death threats to BLM protesters

US man convicted for bladed glove death threats to BLM protesters

9:32am

US police officer out of job after arresting 10yo for public urination

US police officer out of job after arresting 10yo for public urination

5:41am

Phone thrown from window could unlock Sydney woman's murder

Phone thrown from window could unlock Sydney woman's murder

8:58pm

Man who shot US store owner ripped down Pride flag, made homophobic slurs

Man who shot US store owner ripped down Pride flag, made homophobic slurs

5:56pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

7 mins ago

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

22 mins ago

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

28 mins ago

BREAKING

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

29 mins ago

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

0:44

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Barrymore was interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp at a panel discussion when the interruption occurred.

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

The South Auckland college is a finalist in the secondary schools choral festival The Big Sing.

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

Tue, Aug 22

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Tue, Aug 22