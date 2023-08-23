Public memorial planned for poisonous mushroom victims

Two victims of the suspected Australian mushroom poisoning have been buried in a private service and will be memorialised in a public service next week.

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating a meal believed to have included death cap mushrooms.

Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson also died and her husband Ian remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition awaiting a liver transplant.

The three deaths are still being investigated by homicide detectives.

The woman who cooked the meal, their former daughter-in-law Erin Patterson, remains the prime suspect but is not in custody.

In a statement provided to police, Patterson denied any wilful wrongdoing, and said she bought the fungi used in a beef wellington she cooked at an Asian grocer in Melbourne.

In her statement, Patterson said the mushrooms were rehydrated and mixed into the dish with other mushrooms purchased from a supermarket.

Ian Wilkinson

Patterson said she intentionally disposed of the food dehydrator which police found in a skip bin because she panicked.

Close family members attended the Pattersons' quiet service earlier in the week.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the couple were known for "their humility and the positive impact they had on those around them".

"The Patterson family has expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and understanding during this challenging time," they said.

"They have been touched by the many memories and stories shared by friends, acquaintances, and even strangers who were touched by Don and Gail's kindness and generosity."

A public memorial for the couple will be held at Korumburra Recreation Centre on August 31.