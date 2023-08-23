Other Sport

'It's the right decision' - Kara-France withdraws from UFC 293

2:03pm
Kai Kara-France.

Kai Kara-France. (Source: Supplied)

New Zealand flyweight Kai Kara-France has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout at UFC 293 against Manel Kape.

Kara-France suffered a concussion in training and having just had his second son, has opted not to take the fight.

"Speaking to my coaches, my team and my family and they all think it's the right decision to put my health first."

He said he was gutted not to be a part of the card.

"Just want to say sorry to all the friends and family that have bought tickets, flights, accommodation, or the fans or they were excited to see me fight live."

The former title contender said it has been a tough week with mixed emotions.

"Frustrated, but I've just got to focus on the positives and just spend time with my loved ones. So I appreciate the ongoing support. And we'll be back soon. Much love."

Kara-France was looking to snap a two fight losing streak having following a TKO loss to then-champion Brandon Moreno at UFC 277, before suffering a controversial decision loss to Amir Albazi in June.

The card will still feature a stack of New Zealanders headlined by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who will take on number five ranked Sean Strickland.

New Zealand born heavyweight Justin Tafa fights American Austen Lane, light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will go up against South Korea's Da Woon Jung and featherweight Shane Young meets Brazilian Gabriel Miranda.

City Kickboxing's Michael 'Blood' Diamond Mathetha faces American Charlie Radtke at welterweight.

Full UFC 293 fight card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs Sean Strickland

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da-un

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda

Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

