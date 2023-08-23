Family still living apart after Auckland's January floods

Nicola Farley and her children have not lived together ever since their West Auckland home was damaged by the anniversary weekend floods.

"I've been living at my mum's house, just in her spare bedroom, so it's been difficult."

Her two teenage sons lived with their father in Taupaki.

Farley said the children came to visit her once every two months and texted each other to stay in touch.

"I do miss them."

She said her sons just wanted to see the property sold so they could move on.

"They don't want to come back to this house. My oldest one just said, 'That's it, mum, I'm not coming home'."

Farley said her home had mould all over, and said she felt it was not good for lungs.

The family moved into the property in 2014.

Farley said she liked where she lived and would like to flood proof the house.

Their troubles began in August 2021 when the stream that runs just behind the home broke its banks after heavy rainfall.

Farley said that was when her children became paranoid about flooding.

"They were here with me, and we lost everything in that one," she said.

"That was a big flood. It was at night. We didn't see it coming.

"They were terrified of the rain after that. The stress about the flooding happening again was a lot for them. They were constantly looking outside to make sure the stream wasn't rising."

Her insurance paid for repairs, and in May 2022 the family moved back in.

Nine months later, the Auckland anniversary floods destroyed their home again.

This time, Farley said, the situation was much more complex.

Her insurance company IAG made a site inspection and engaged a building company to complete a scope of work.

But she soon realised the ground appeared to be moving.

"I noticed the unevenness of my doors. Things weren't shutting or opening properly."

Although insurance paid for repairs resulting from flooding in August 2021, the situation had been much more complex this time, Farley said.

IAG referred her to the Earthquake Commission, which sent an expert to do an assessment in May.

The EQC assessor found that although the land had been heavily saturated by flooding, the load-bearing capacity of the land would return to normal once it was dry.

IAG declined the EQCover land claim but acknowledges a structural assessment was needed.

In a statement, it said it was not known how long the wait would be for that.

"Engineers are currently in very high demand for assessing claims related to both the North Island flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle events, so it is difficult to provide an exact timeframe."

IAG also said it would not cover the cost of making changes to prevent future flood damage.

After seven months, Farley was frustrated with the "back and forth" with insurance.

"I'm tired of the waiting, I'm tired of the uncertainty, I want to live in this house, I love the area. I want to floodproof it."

The flooding had caused mould throughout the house, Farley said

Meanwhile, Auckland Council has asked affected homeowners to fill out a Flooding and Landslide form so properties can be assessed for their risk levels.

But Farley said she was not sure how to fill out the form.

"I don't know how many metres it [the stream] rose from where it currently sits at the moment to the depth that was in my house.

"I'd need an engineer to give me that sort of information."

The council said it encouraged anybody having trouble to get in touch through their dedicated phone line or email, and they would be happy to help.

Farley said the rigmarole was overwhelming and was taking its toll on her mental health.

"I do lose it sometimes. I just want my house back.

"There are people who are silently struggling. You know, we have to carry on. Everybody's life keeps going."