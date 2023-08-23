New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Dog rescued from huge swells in Northland waters

2:18pm
Waipū Cove volunteer surf lifesaver Rick Stolwerk swims to shore with Raro the dog tucked under his arm.

Waipū Cove volunteer surf lifesaver Rick Stolwerk swims to shore with Raro the dog tucked under his arm. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Dogged determination and a local politician's surf rescue skills saved the life of a much-loved family pet that tumbled off a cliff into churning surf.

The drama began at Northland's Langs Beach, south of Whangārei, when Raro the dog is thought to have lost her footing while chasing gulls on Sunday.

Raro plummeted about 6 metres into the tide and ended up on a narrow strip of sand between rocks, but each time a wave came in she would be picked up and swept towards the rocks.

Dog-sitter Sean Thompson said he had been walking with Raro at Ding Bay, one of her favourite spots, when she disappeared.

Raro did not respond to calls but he eventually spotted her at the bottom of a cliff.

He called his partner, Liz Mackie, and contemplated carrying out a rescue by paddle board, but the swell was too big.

The rocks were too high and steep to climb down, and even if he made it to the bottom, he could not have got back up carrying Raro.

"So I was like, what do I actually do here? It was one of those situations," he said.

Thompson was reluctant to call emergency services so he phoned Mangawhai Surf Club in the hope lifeguards were on the water for winter training.

They advised him to call Coastguard, who then alerted Waipū Cove Surf Lifesaving Club.

That was when veteran Waipū surf lifesaver, and Northland Regional councillor, Rick Stolwerk turned up.

Thompson expected he would assess the situation then return with a plan, but Stolwerk was already kitted out in a wetsuit with a rescue tube and a child's lifejacket.

He sized up the waves, dove in and swam to where Raro was still getting bashed around.

"When the waves went out she'd have a little bit of beach to stand on and she could regain her breath, but then the next set would come in and she'd be swimming again and getting pushed into the rocks," Thompson said.

"Rick got in amongst it, managed to corner her while she was swimming, clipped her collar onto the flotation device, and then I chucked the life jacket down to him.

"I think once she realised he was there to rescue her she was pretty cooperative. She lifted her legs up and put them through the armholes in the lifejacket."

The life jacket was a stroke of genius, Thompson said, because after so long in the water he feared Raro would be too tired to stay afloat. Stolwerk then put Raro under his arm and swam around the rocks with her to the safety of the beach.

"It was pretty cool to watch. It was like a Navy Seal jumping in there to rescue poor old Raro," Thompson said.

Stolwerk said he knew the area well because he often went swimming there.

"The surf was a bit gnarly and the dog was a bit snappy to begin with, but soon calmed down. My wife had suggested bringing a child's life jacket down, which worked perfectly. And once I got my arm around the dog's chest, she just calmed right down and was happy for me to kick through the waves and bring her around to the beach."

Raro the dog was trapped after tumbling 6 metres from rocks at a Northland beach.

Raro the dog was trapped after tumbling 6 metres from rocks at a Northland beach. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Raro was very cold by the time she reached the beach but clearly pleased to be reunited with her dog-sitters, Stolwerk said.

"Her poor little heart was beating furiously the whole time and she was shivering away madly."

Stolwerk said it was one of the more unusual rescue operations he had been involved with.

"I never expected to do a dog rescue, to be honest. But everybody's happy with the outcome."

Thompson took Raro straight home for a warm shower.

"She was shivering and she had a few minor cuts. Then in the afternoon she definitely wasn't keen for her afternoon walk, that's for sure."

Thompson said he and his partner were grateful to Stolwerk and the surf lifesaving club, as were Raro's owners, Angela and Lachie.

Although it was not a regular rescue, everyone he dealt with was sympathetic and eager to help.

Raro got her name because she was a rescue dog found on the streets of Rarotonga.

Thompson described her breed as "Rarotonga sidewalk special".

By Peter de Graaf of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandNorthlandAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Months-long search for Tuati the missing Whakatāne kiwi

Months-long search for Tuati the missing Whakatāne kiwi

Released into a scenic reserve, Tuati's tracker signal had recently been overridden by a stronger one, essentially making him invisible.

9:24pm

Far North business fined $400k after tourist's sandboarding death

Far North business fined $400k after tourist's sandboarding death

Jin Chang Oh, a 68-year-old from South Korea, died while holidaying in the Far North in 2019 when his family booked a beach tour to Cape Rēinga.

6:52pm

DOC bears brunt of probe into alleged kiwi mishandling

DOC bears brunt of probe into alleged kiwi mishandling

6:27pm

Dive firm avoids prosecution after school trip incident

Dive firm avoids prosecution after school trip incident

Tue, Aug 22

Tears as dog that bit vet given death sentence

Tears as dog that bit vet given death sentence

Mon, Aug 21

Wētāpunga return to NZ mainland after almost two centuries

Wētāpunga return to NZ mainland after almost two centuries

Mon, Aug 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

6 mins ago

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

21 mins ago

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

27 mins ago

BREAKING

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

29 mins ago

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

0:44

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Barrymore was interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp at a panel discussion when the interruption occurred.

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

The South Auckland college is a finalist in the secondary schools choral festival The Big Sing.

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

Tue, Aug 22

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Tue, Aug 22