Dog rescued from huge swells in Northland waters

Dogged determination and a local politician's surf rescue skills saved the life of a much-loved family pet that tumbled off a cliff into churning surf.

The drama began at Northland's Langs Beach, south of Whangārei, when Raro the dog is thought to have lost her footing while chasing gulls on Sunday.

Raro plummeted about 6 metres into the tide and ended up on a narrow strip of sand between rocks, but each time a wave came in she would be picked up and swept towards the rocks.

Dog-sitter Sean Thompson said he had been walking with Raro at Ding Bay, one of her favourite spots, when she disappeared.

Raro did not respond to calls but he eventually spotted her at the bottom of a cliff.

He called his partner, Liz Mackie, and contemplated carrying out a rescue by paddle board, but the swell was too big.

The rocks were too high and steep to climb down, and even if he made it to the bottom, he could not have got back up carrying Raro.

"So I was like, what do I actually do here? It was one of those situations," he said.

Thompson was reluctant to call emergency services so he phoned Mangawhai Surf Club in the hope lifeguards were on the water for winter training.

They advised him to call Coastguard, who then alerted Waipū Cove Surf Lifesaving Club.

That was when veteran Waipū surf lifesaver, and Northland Regional councillor, Rick Stolwerk turned up.

Thompson expected he would assess the situation then return with a plan, but Stolwerk was already kitted out in a wetsuit with a rescue tube and a child's lifejacket.

He sized up the waves, dove in and swam to where Raro was still getting bashed around.

"When the waves went out she'd have a little bit of beach to stand on and she could regain her breath, but then the next set would come in and she'd be swimming again and getting pushed into the rocks," Thompson said.

"Rick got in amongst it, managed to corner her while she was swimming, clipped her collar onto the flotation device, and then I chucked the life jacket down to him.

"I think once she realised he was there to rescue her she was pretty cooperative. She lifted her legs up and put them through the armholes in the lifejacket."

The life jacket was a stroke of genius, Thompson said, because after so long in the water he feared Raro would be too tired to stay afloat. Stolwerk then put Raro under his arm and swam around the rocks with her to the safety of the beach.

"It was pretty cool to watch. It was like a Navy Seal jumping in there to rescue poor old Raro," Thompson said.

Stolwerk said he knew the area well because he often went swimming there.

"The surf was a bit gnarly and the dog was a bit snappy to begin with, but soon calmed down. My wife had suggested bringing a child's life jacket down, which worked perfectly. And once I got my arm around the dog's chest, she just calmed right down and was happy for me to kick through the waves and bring her around to the beach."

Raro the dog was trapped after tumbling 6 metres from rocks at a Northland beach.

Raro was very cold by the time she reached the beach but clearly pleased to be reunited with her dog-sitters, Stolwerk said.

"Her poor little heart was beating furiously the whole time and she was shivering away madly."

Stolwerk said it was one of the more unusual rescue operations he had been involved with.

"I never expected to do a dog rescue, to be honest. But everybody's happy with the outcome."

Thompson took Raro straight home for a warm shower.

"She was shivering and she had a few minor cuts. Then in the afternoon she definitely wasn't keen for her afternoon walk, that's for sure."

Thompson said he and his partner were grateful to Stolwerk and the surf lifesaving club, as were Raro's owners, Angela and Lachie.

Although it was not a regular rescue, everyone he dealt with was sympathetic and eager to help.

Raro got her name because she was a rescue dog found on the streets of Rarotonga.

Thompson described her breed as "Rarotonga sidewalk special".

By Peter de Graaf of rnz.co.nz