Death toll hits 20 as Greece wildfires rage

Firefighters found the burnt bodies of 18 people, believed to have been migrants who had crossed the nearby border with Turkey, in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that raged for a fourth day overnight.

The discovery in the Avantas area near the city of Alexandroupolis came as hundreds of firefighters battled dozens of wildfires across the country amid gale-force winds.

Yesterday, two people died and two firefighters were injured in separate fires in northern and central Greece.

With their hot, dry summers, southern European countries are particularly prone to wildfires. Another major blaze was burning across Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands for a week, although no injuries or damage to homes was reported.

European Union officials have blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe, noting that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Greece, police activated the country's Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the 18 bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avantas area, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said.

A burnt car and warehouses are seen from above in the village of Palagia, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece. (Source: Associated Press)

"Given that there have been no reports of a missing person or missing residents from the surrounding areas, the possibility is being investigated that these are people who had entered the country illegally," Artopios said.

Alexandroupolis is near the border with Turkey, along a route often taken by people fleeing poverty and conflict in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and seeking to enter the European Union.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou voiced deep sorrow at the deaths.

"We mourn their loss... (and) the destruction of nature, (and) we are saddened by our inability to avert it," she said in a statement.

"We must urgently take effective initiatives to ensure that this bleak reality does not become the new normality."

ADVERTISEMENT

Avantas, like many nearby villages and settlements, had been under evacuation orders, with push alerts in Greek and English sent to all mobile phones in the region.

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece. (Source: Associated Press)

Overnight, a massive wall of flames raced through forests toward Alexandroupolis, prompting authorities to evacuate eight more villages and the city's hospital as flames reddened the sky.

About 65 of the more than 100 patients in the hospital were transported to a ferry boat in the city's port, while others were taken to other hospitals in northern Greece. The ferry later took 26 the patients to the port town of Kavala, to be transferred to another hospital.

Small explosions echoed from the industrial area of Aspropyrgos as flames reached warehouses and factories. Authorities shut down a highway and ordered the evacuation of nearby settlements.

A burnt house stands in the village of Sostis, near Komotini town, in the northeastern Rodopi region, Greece. (Source: Associated Press)

Greece's deadliest wildfire killed 104 people in 2018, at a seaside resort near Athens that residents had not been warned to evacuate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have since erred on the side of caution, issuing swift mass evacuation orders whenever inhabited areas are threatened.

Last month, a wildfire on the island of Rhodes forced the evacuation of some 20,000 tourists. Days later, two air force pilots were killed when their water-dropping plane crashed while diving low to tackle a blaze on Evia.