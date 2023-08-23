World
Associated Press

Body of man believed to have died in 2001 found in Austrian Alps

3:40pm
Schlatenkees glacier in the Hohe Tauern national park in eastern Tyrol province.

Schlatenkees glacier in the Hohe Tauern national park in eastern Tyrol province. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A mountain guide has found the remains high in the Austrian Alps of a man believed to have died in an accident on a glacier 22 years ago, police said today.

The body was found on Friday on the Schlatenkees glacier in the Hohe Tauern national park in eastern Tyrol province, near the Italian border and at an altitude of about 2,900 metres, police said in a statement. The remains had clearly been there for some time, they added.

The guide alerted police in Lienz, who recovered the body with the help of a helicopter.

A few metres below the body, rescuers found a backpack containing cash, a bank card and a driving licence. Police determined that the remains appear to be those of an Austrian man who was 37 at the time and is believed to have died in 2001. The man had cross-country skiing equipment.

A DNA comparison is being carried out to confirm the man's identity. The result is expected in a few weeks.

As glaciers increasingly melt and recede, which many scientists blame on global warming, there has been an increase in discoveries of the remains of hikers, skiers and other Alpinists who went missing decades ago.

The Schlatenkees glacier itself was the scene of one such previous find. Bones found there in 2011 were believed to be those of a local man who had been missing since 1957.

In neighbouring Switzerland, police said last month that DNA tests confirmed that a body found on a glacier near the Matterhorn was that of a German mountaineer who disappeared in 1986.

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Six-wheeled wooden car to go under the hammer in UK

Six-wheeled wooden car to go under the hammer in UK

Retired woodworking teacher John Brazier used a familiar material when constructing the kit car in the mid 1980s.

1:56pm

Russia moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, Poland confirms

Russia moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, Poland confirms

Tactical nuclear weapons have a short range and a low yield compared with much more powerful nuclear warheads fitted to long-range missiles.

7:33am

Death toll hits 20 as Greece wildfires rage

Death toll hits 20 as Greece wildfires rage

7:11am

'Major' wildfire in Greece forces villages, hospital to evacuate

'Major' wildfire in Greece forces villages, hospital to evacuate

9:50pm

Russian moon lander crash blamed on decades of inactivity

Russian moon lander crash blamed on decades of inactivity

Tue, Aug 22

Spanish football exec apologises for unwanted kiss of World Cup star

Spanish football exec apologises for unwanted kiss of World Cup star

Tue, Aug 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

5 mins ago

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

Stepson charged with murder over 'mummified' remains in QLD house

21 mins ago

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

27 mins ago

BREAKING

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

Poacher who sold $300k of crayfish to black market ring jailed

28 mins ago

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

0:44

Man who died in 'heartbreaking' Hamilton house fire named

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Barrymore was interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp at a panel discussion when the interruption occurred.

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

The South Auckland college is a finalist in the secondary schools choral festival The Big Sing.

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

Tue, Aug 22

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Tue, Aug 22