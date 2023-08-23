Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

A scintillating final lap earned George Beamish fifth place in the men's steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest - a best ever finish by a New Zealand man in a track event in the 40-year history of the championships.

The 26-year-old US-based athlete, who only made his senior steeplechasing debut in April this year and was competing in only his eighth 3000m steeplechase, showed his pedigree by crossing the line fifth in 8:13.46 - just 0.20 outside of his national record set in Monaco last month.

To further underline the historic nature of his run, it was the best ever steeplechase finish by a Kiwi at a global event (World Championships and Olympics) surpassing the sixth place finish Euan Robertson achieved at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Beamish's performance surpassed the previous best finish by a New Zealand man in a track race at a World Championships by Nick Willis, who finished sixth in the 1500m final at the 2015 edition in Beijing.

An elated Beamish said of his performance: "Yes, (it's) pretty incredible. If you had told me six months ago or maybe less that I would have done it (finished fifth at a World Championships) in the steeple I would have found it hard to believe. I'm stoked with it.

"The race played out like any championship race, it was cagey at the beginning with people trying to find their position and a lot of jostling in the pack. It was fairly slow for a good time and then those top two guys got away at the end. I found myself in mid-pack. I was able to have a good last lap and I picked up a few places towards the end.

"It gives me a huge amount of confidence leading into Paris next year. I can't believe how close the medals were tonight, they were within reach. I don't think I'm going to lose any sleep over it but knowing that it is realistic, and I am looking forward to Paris and think that there is a medal opportunity there for sure."

Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title.

There was disappointment for New Zealand duo - Brad Mathas and James Preston - who were eliminated from the first round heats of the men's 800m.

Mathas produced a courageous performance, posting the second fastest time of his career in 1:45.95 but exited the competition crossing the finish line sixth in heat two of the men's 800m.

Preston also finished sixth, clocking a time of 1:46.84.

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a trio of world records by claiming a hat-trick of world 1,500 metres gold medals.

Italy's Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi captured his first world high jump title.

Laulauga Tausaga obliterated her personal best by over four metres to take gold in the women's discus, edging fellow American and hot favourite Valarie Allman.

