UK police drop investigation into King Charles' charity

24 mins ago
Britain's King Charles III inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, Scotland on August 21.

Britain's King Charles III inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, Scotland on August 21. (Source: Associated Press)

London police said overnight they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.

The Metropolitan Police Service began an investigation into the matter after the Times of London reported that a longtime aide to Charles had suggested the then-Prince of Wales would support a Saudi citizen’s request for the honours in return for up to £1.5 million (NZ$3.2 million) in donations to the charity, The Prince's Foundation.

The department said it reviewed documents provided by the foundation and the newspaper, and consulted with prosecutors before concluding its investigation.

"After careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter,’" police said in a statement.

Charles' representatives had previously said that he wasn't aware of any offers to bestow honours or expedite citizenship in return for donations to his charities. The palace said it had noted the police decision.

The foundation said in a statement it, too, noted the police decision.

"Following the conclusion of its own independent investigation and governance review last year, the charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programs for which it has been established," the foundation said.

