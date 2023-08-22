Entertainment
Associated Press

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

12:00pm
Charles Martinet with Mario.

Charles Martinet with Mario. (Source: Getty)

Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down.

Nintendo of America confirmed that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador," travelling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices.

“It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.

In addition to being the original voice of Mario, he’s also voiced Luigi, Wario and Waluigi in the video games. While he did not voice Mario in the recent movie, he did have a small role as Mario’s dad.

In a question and answer session at a Canadian gaming and comics expo two years ago, Martinet told the audience “I want to voice Mario until I drop dead” in response to a fan's question, according to gaming blog The Game Crater. But he added “if someday I think I am no longer capable of doing it, I will tell Nintendo to look into finding someone else.”

Nintendo did not give say why Martinet is stepping down or who would replace him as Mario's voice.

EntertainmentMedia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sir Michael Parkinson remembered: 'Fiercely intelligent and funny'

Sir Michael Parkinson remembered: 'Fiercely intelligent and funny'

Sunday correspondent Mark Crysell remembers meeting Sir Michael Parkinson, who died yesterday aged 88, at his home in Windsor.

Fri, Aug 18

3:13

Star reveals he receives zero royalties from hit Disney show

Star reveals he receives zero royalties from hit Disney show

It comes as the US Screen Actors Guild announced it would go on strike due in part to concerns over wages for actors and creators in the industry.

Sun, Jul 30

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

BBC presenter alleged to have paid teen for explicit photos

Sun, Jul 9

The Chase's Paul Sinha hits out at 'ghoulish' news on Parkinson's

The Chase's Paul Sinha hits out at 'ghoulish' news on Parkinson's

Tue, Jul 4

Harry and Meghan's $32m Spotify deal axed - report

Harry and Meghan's $32m Spotify deal axed - report

Fri, Jun 16

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

Wed, Jun 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

One dead in crash near Queenstown

One dead in crash near Queenstown

21 mins ago

Steve Hansen sets record straight over Wallabies role

0:09

Steve Hansen sets record straight over Wallabies role

24 mins ago

Trump to surrender on charges tied to efforts to overturn election

Trump to surrender on charges tied to efforts to overturn election

36 mins ago

Spain celebrate FIFA World Cup triumph in Madrid

Spain celebrate FIFA World Cup triumph in Madrid

12:25pm

Heavy seas damage bow door of Interislander ferry

Heavy seas damage bow door of Interislander ferry

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years