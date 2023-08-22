World
Associated Press

Man dies while trying to rescue mum and child from river in US

1:47pm
Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire

Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire (Source: istock.com)

A Massachusetts man died over the weekend while rescuing relatives from a New Hampshire river in the second such death in the state in less than a week, local officials said.

A mother and a child became stuck around midday Sunday (local time) in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The father, Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, went in to help and also got caught in the current, investigators said.

The mother and child reached shore safely, but bystanders had to bring Parr to the riverbank. He was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts at the scene. Parr's effort to rescue someone in trouble was typical of him, his mother, Becca Parr, said.

“From the day he was born, he was so selfless,'' she said.

“I know he didn't think for a moment, ‘I could die,’ he just did what he could. He was a loving soul, kind-hearted and never put himself first."

Parr’s death remains under investigation, and the State Police Marine Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward, authorities said.

Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Massachusetts, drowned Tuesday (local time) while trying to rescue her 10-year-old son, who had fallen into a swift current while visiting Franconia Falls.

The deaths of Parr and Bagley occurred about 32km apart in the White Mountain National Forest.

WorldNorth America

