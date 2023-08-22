World
Associated Press

Japan to release Fukushima water into sea from Thursday

13 mins ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Source: Associated Press)

Treated and diluted radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will be released into the ocean as early as Thursday, Japan's government said today.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the final go-ahead at a meeting of Cabinet ministers involved in the plan and instructed the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, to be ready to start the coastal release Thursday if weather and sea conditions permit.

The water release begins nearly 12 and half years after the March 2011 nuclear meltdowns caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Kishida said at the meeting that the release of the water is essential for the progress of the plant decommissioning and Fukushima's recovery.

He said the government has done everything for now to ensure the safety, combat the reputational damage for the fisheries and to provide transparent and scientific explanation to gain understanding in and outside the country.

He pledged that the government will continue the effort until the end of the release and decommissioning.

Japanese fisheries groups have opposed the plan out of worry of further damage to the reputation of their seafood. Groups in China and South Korea have also raised concern, making it a political and diplomatic issue.

The government and TEPCO say the treatment and dilution will make the wastewater safer than international standards and its environmental impact will be negligibly small. But some scientists say long-term impact of the low-dose radioactivity that remains in the water needs attention.

WorldAsiaNatural DisastersPacific Islands

SHARE ME

More Stories

Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary batters southwestern US, Mexico

Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary batters southwestern US, Mexico

The tropical storm is the first to hit California in 84 years.

5:01pm

1:56

Women lose value if faces visible to men in public, Taliban says

Women lose value if faces visible to men in public, Taliban says

"A woman has her own value and that value decreases by men looking at her," the spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue said.

Sat, Aug 19

Small plane crashes on a Malaysian highway, killing 10

Small plane crashes on a Malaysian highway, killing 10

Fri, Aug 18

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

Thu, Aug 17

6:28

Aussie surfers speak for first time on 'crazy 37 hours' at sea

Aussie surfers speak for first time on 'crazy 37 hours' at sea

Wed, Aug 16

Video shows possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

Video shows possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

Wed, Aug 16

0:50

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Japan to release Fukushima water into sea from Thursday

Japan to release Fukushima water into sea from Thursday

30 mins ago

Community board forum consumed by conspiracy theories

Community board forum consumed by conspiracy theories

46 mins ago

One billion people could have osteoarthritis by 2050

One billion people could have osteoarthritis by 2050

2:49pm

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

4:09

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

2:32pm

Spotless giraffe, thought to be only one in the world, born at US zoo

Spotless giraffe, thought to be only one in the world, born at US zoo

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years