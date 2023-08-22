World
AAP

Forensic breakthrough in AC/DC manager murder mystery

11:24am
Crispin Dye playing guitar.

Crispin Dye playing guitar. (Source: Supplied)

A forensic breakthrough could provide long sought-after answers to the unsolved murder of former AC/DC manager Crispin Dye.

An inquiry resumes today into the bashing death of the long-term manager of the legendary Australian rock band in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Darlinghurst nearly 30 years ago.

Dye died on Christmas Day 1993, a day after being attacked near Oxford St where he had been celebrating the release of his debut solo album.

An inquest in 1995 failed to shed light on the case and a $100,000 reward also led nowhere.

A hearing earlier this year was told Dye's blood-stained jeans and denim shirt were never sent for forensic analysis and other exhibits were lost.

Potentially crucial information written on two pieces of paper found in the 41-year-old's shirt pocket had sat in an evidence box for almost 30 years.

At the direction of the inquiry, five items of Dye's clothing - including his jeans and shirt - were submitted for analysis.

Blood found on the back pocket of Dye's jeans was found to contain DNA from an unknown male, matching a profile obtained from another crime scene.

The sensational development will be discussed duringr today's hearing that is part of the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crime.

Forensic and DNA analysis experts are expected to provide comment on the latest findings.

The wide-ranging probe has been examining the deaths of gay people between 1970 and 2010.

The commissioner, Supreme Court Justice John Sackar, is due to deliver a final report to the government in December.

WorldMusicCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Trump to surrender on charges tied to efforts to overturn election

Trump to surrender on charges tied to efforts to overturn election

His bond has been set at over NZ$300,000.

22 mins ago

US dentist gets life and $25m penalty for killing wife on African safari

US dentist gets life and $25m penalty for killing wife on African safari

"The murder was the culmination of a lifetime spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power," prosecutors say.

10:42am

UK hospital nurse who killed 7 babies sentenced to life

UK hospital nurse who killed 7 babies sentenced to life

6:18am

Dentist who killed wife on safari set to be sentenced to life

Dentist who killed wife on safari set to be sentenced to life

9:30pm

Aus man jailed for murder of uncle in bed using piece of timber

Aus man jailed for murder of uncle in bed using piece of timber

8:27pm

'Nose is ready': Aus lawyer sentenced for drugs with client

'Nose is ready': Aus lawyer sentenced for drugs with client

5:16pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

One dead in crash near Queenstown

One dead in crash near Queenstown

20 mins ago

Steve Hansen sets record straight over Wallabies role

0:09

Steve Hansen sets record straight over Wallabies role

22 mins ago

Trump to surrender on charges tied to efforts to overturn election

Trump to surrender on charges tied to efforts to overturn election

34 mins ago

Spain celebrate FIFA World Cup triumph in Madrid

Spain celebrate FIFA World Cup triumph in Madrid

12:25pm

Heavy seas damage bow door of Interislander ferry

Heavy seas damage bow door of Interislander ferry

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years