Rugby
Five ex-All Blacks in Tonga's RWC squad - but no Israel Folau

10:47am
Israel Folau.

Israel Folau. (Source: Getty)

Former Australia fullback Israel Folau missed out on Tonga's Rugby World Cup squad while former Wallabies teammate Adam Coleman was picked even though he's yet to play for Tonga.

One more player was to be named.

Tonga included five former New Zealand players: Malakai Fekitoa, who won the 2015 World Cup with the All Blacks, Charles Piutau, Augustine Pulu, Vaea Fifita and George Moala.

Moala was chosen even though he's due to miss the first two World Cup games because of a five-game suspension that he is appealing.

The five games were to include a second Test against Canada on August 15 and two games for his Clermont club.

Moala was red-carded for a tip tackle against Canada on August 10. His appeal hearing is later this week.

A knee injury has undone Folau. He played 73 tests for the Wallabies, including the 2015 World Cup final, but his contract was cancelled in 2019 for intolerant religious views.

Another key back in Stade Francais fullback Telusa Veainu, Tonga's top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, was staying home due to a hamstring problem.

“Unfortunately a couple of our brothers, Isileli Folau and Telusa Veainu won’t be joining us due to existing injuries," coach Toutai Kefu said.

"George Moala, with the reduction of his suspension to five weeks, will be able to join the squad mid-campaign.”

Coleman played 38 Tests for the Wallabies from 2016-19, including their quarterfinal exit at the last World Cup. His father Pau'u Afeaki captained Tonga in 1983 before dying when Coleman was 12.

The lock hasn't been available while moving to France from London Irish, which folded last season.

Captain and scrumhalf Sonatane Takulua recently became the first Tonga player to reach a half-century of caps, and was one of two players along with hooker Paula Ngauamo set to appear in their third Rugby World Cup.

“It's a squad I'm very proud to coach and I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride,” Kefu said.

Tonga's World Cup campaign starts against Ireland on September 16 in Nantes. Matches follow against Scotland, South Africa and Romania.

Tonga Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Vaea Fifita, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, Solomone Funaki, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Havili Talitui, Tau Kolomatangi, Paula Latu, Samiuela Lousi, Sitiveni Mafi, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Paula Ngauamo, Semisi Paea, Ben Tameifuna, Sione Vailanu.

Backs: Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, William Havili, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Otumaka Mausia, George Moala, Manu Paea, Charles Piutau, Augustine Pulu, Sonatane Takulua (captain), Kyren Taumoefolau, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Anzelo Tuitavuki.

RugbyPacific IslandsRugby World CupAll Blacks

