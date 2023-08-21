Motorsport
Taupō to host Supercar round from 2024

9:15am
Taupo International Motorsport Park

Taupo International Motorsport Park (Source: Supercars)

The Supercars championship is to return to New Zealand after a one-year absence.

Supercars announced on Monday that Taupo International Motorsport Park in the centre of the North Island will be home for a round in New Zealand from 2024 until at least 2026.

"A key priority for Supercars has been the championship's return to New Zealand and its passionate fan base," Supercars chief Shane Howard said.

"We can't wait to get over to New Zealand to celebrate with our dedicated fans this major announcement for the championship."

The series first raced in New Zealand in 2001, with local hero Greg Murphy taking out all three races at Pukekohe Park.

The event shifted to Hamilton in 2007 before the circuit closure forced a return to an upgraded Pukekohe in 2013.

Following a decision by owner Auckland Thoroughbred Racing to focus on only horse racing, Pukekohe followed Hamilton and closed its circuit.

Aucklander Shane van Gisbergen won the final Supercars race at the venue in September 2022, sending Pukekohe off with a roar.

Taupo Park owner Tony Quinn said it was fitting that Supercars was coming back to the country.

New Zealanders have taken out the last five Supercars championships. Scott McLaughlin (2018, 2019, 2020) won three in a row with van Gisbergen (2021, 2022) the current defending champion.

"The Kiwis are going to love the excitement of it all," Quinn said.

"Taupō and their community have a proven track record in hosting world-class events, and we know that Supercars knows how to make the magic happen."

Supercars events will use the 3.32km circuit out of four racetrack configurations at Taupo Park.

The venue also features a three-storey pit lane complex featuring 32 pit garages.

Motorsport

