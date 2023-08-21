Rugby
AAP

Steve Hansen joins Wallabies set-up ahead of World Cup

9:05pm
Eddie Jones and Steve Hansen will return to Twickenham as rival coaches next yera.

Eddie Jones and Steve Hansen will return to Twickenham as rival coaches next yera. (Source: Photosport)

World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has joined the Wallabies in a short-term advisory role ahead of next month's Rugby World Cup.

Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to their 2015 tournament win in England, accepted an invitation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

A team spokesman told the Herald that Hansen would be part of the Wallabies set-up this week ahead of Sunday's warm-up Test in Paris against World Cup hosts France.

Boasting the most wins of any All Blacks coach, Hansen is only expected to be with the Wallabies for a one-week stint.

Jones and Hansen have had a long rivalry and squared off at the 2019 World Cup in Japan when the Australian coached England to a 19-7 victory over New Zealand in the semi-finals.

England lost to South Africa in the title decider.

The Australians have lost all four Tests since Jones took over as Wallabies coach this year.

The surprise involvement of Hansen continues Jones's wave of recent recruits, including former rugby league player and deputy coach Jason Ryles as one of his assistants earlier this week.

Hansen has the most wins of any All Blacks coach, with 93 from the 107 Tests in which he was in charge.

RugbyAustraliaRugby World CupAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

All Blacks aiming to bring heat against Boks in World Cup warm-up

All Blacks aiming to bring heat against Boks in World Cup warm-up

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan said selectors will pick the best available team for Twickenham Test, despite the risk of injury to key players.

10:51am

Vunipola's red card another blow for England's World Cup hopes

Vunipola's red card another blow for England's World Cup hopes

England mired in further high tackle controversy after No.8 follows Owen Farrell into foul play judiciary.

Sun, Aug 20

Mo'unga: Farrell saga shows 'double standard' in global rugby

Mo'unga: Farrell saga shows 'double standard' in global rugby

Sat, Aug 19

Sam Cane on All Blacks captaincy, criticism and World Cup dream

Sam Cane on All Blacks captaincy, criticism and World Cup dream

Sat, Aug 19

Determined Ian Foster sets the tone as All Blacks depart for RWC

Determined Ian Foster sets the tone as All Blacks depart for RWC

Fri, Aug 18

2:19

Andy Farrell slams 'disgusting circus' surrounding son's red card drama

Andy Farrell slams 'disgusting circus' surrounding son's red card drama

Fri, Aug 18

0:41

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

54 mins ago

Madonna introduces 29yo boyfriend to family on 65th birthday trip

Madonna introduces 29yo boyfriend to family on 65th birthday trip

9:30pm

Dentist who killed wife on safari set to be sentenced to life

Dentist who killed wife on safari set to be sentenced to life

9:10pm

Britney Spears posts video of man licking her leg at divorce party

Britney Spears posts video of man licking her leg at divorce party

9:05pm

Steve Hansen joins Wallabies set-up ahead of World Cup

Steve Hansen joins Wallabies set-up ahead of World Cup

8:51pm

Palmy 'absolutely' played role in Spain's World Cup glory - mayor

3:36

Palmy 'absolutely' played role in Spain's World Cup glory - mayor

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years