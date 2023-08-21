World
Associated Press

Spain's World Cup winner learns of father's death after final

56 mins ago
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final.

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final. (Source: Associated Press)

Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain, learned of her father's death after the final, the Spanish football federation said.

The federation did not say when Carmona's father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her.

After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy presentation.

"We love you, Olga," the federation said on Twitter. "You are part of the history of Spanish soccer."

Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia. She had also scored a late winner in La Roja's 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals to become the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final.

The 23-year-old Carmona was named the final's most valuable player. She had celebrated her goal with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.

"I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special," the Real Madrid defender said after Spain won the title.

Madrid released a statement about her father's death and offering condolences to the player and her family

Before the news of the death of Carmona's father, the federation said that title celebrations were set to take place after the squad's arrival in Madrid.

WorldFootballUK and EuropeAustraliaFIFA World Cup

