World
Associated Press

Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary batters southwestern US, Mexico

56 mins ago
A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway entrance in Palmdale, California.
Vehicles cross a flood control basin that has almost reached the street in Palm Desert, California.
A fallen tree on a car in Los Angeles.
Authorities bring food and supplies for a shelter in Rosarito, Mexico.
People walk along Los Angeles' Venice Beach in the rain.
People ignore caution signs for beach closings at Las Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico.
A flooded homeless encampment is seen along California Route 14 in Palmdale, California.
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, California.
A resident checks the floodwaters surrounding his home during a downpour in Palmdale, California.
Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters on Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho that rarely get such torrential rain.

Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Hilary made landfall along the Mexican coast in a sparsely populated area about 250km south of Ensenada, then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the US border.

At least 9 million people were under flash-flood watches and warnings as heavy rain fell across normally sunny Southern California ahead of the brunt of the storm.

Desert areas were especially susceptible along with hillsides with wildfire burn scars, forecasters warned.

Mud and boulders spilled onto highways, water overwhelmed drainage systems and tree branches fell in neighbourhoods from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in Palm Springs and surrounding desert communities across the the Coachella Valley.

Crews pumped floodwaters out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Centre in Rancho Mirage.

The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office reported in the evening via X, formerly known as Twitter, that "very heavy rain" was continuing in much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The highest rainfall totals so far were 15.62cm at Leona Valley and 15.1cm at Lewis Ranch, the agency added, saying there was significant flooding and urging people to stay off the roads.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second largest school system, said all campuses would be closed on Monday.

Southern California got another surprise in the afternoon as an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 130km northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was felt widely and was followed by smaller aftershocks.

