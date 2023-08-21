World
AAP

Alleged Aus firebug found with baby animals down his pants

42 mins ago
The 31-year-old alleged firebug was caught with two live ducklings in his pants.

The 31-year-old alleged firebug was caught with two live ducklings in his pants. (Source: Getty)

An alleged firebug in Melbourne's southeast has been caught with live ducklings in his underwear.

The 31-year-old of no fixed address was arrested on Sunday night after 12 fires were reported across the Frankston CBD at the weekend.

The small fires included blazes in a loading dock, behind a school, in a shop car park, outside a real estate agent and in several bins.

After the arrest, police searched the man and found two live ducklings in his underwear.

The man has been charged with animal cruelty, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, four counts of lighting an open-air fire, possessing a weapon and negligently dealing with proceeds of crime.

He has been remanded to face Frankston Magistrates Court on Monday.

