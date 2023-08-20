Rugby
Associated Press

Vunipola's red card another blow for England's World Cup hopes

10:22am
England's Billy Vunipola is yellow carded by referee Paul Williams before his high-tackle sanction was upgraded to a red.

England's Billy Vunipola is yellow carded by referee Paul Williams before his high-tackle sanction was upgraded to a red. (Source: Getty)

England’s preparations for the Rugby World Cup plunged into further chaos when Billy Vunipola was red-carded for a dangerous tackle in a 29-10 loss to top-ranked Ireland in a warm-up match illuminated by an acrobatic late try by Keith Earls this morning.

Vunipola, the only specialist No. 8 in England’s World Cup squad, saw his yellow card upgraded to a red by the recently introduced bunker review system after smashing his right shoulder into the face of Ireland prop Andrew Porter in the 53rd minute at Lansdowne Road.

A disciplinary panel will determine the length of Vunipola’s suspension next week but he is in danger of missing the start of the World Cup — just like captain Owen Farrell, who missed the match in Dublin amid his own disciplinary process.

World Rugby has appealed against the decision by a judicial committee to overturn a red card handed to Farrell for his dangerous, no-arms tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham at Twickenham last week. Vunipola’s tackle looked just as reckless.

Potentially missing two of his key players adds to the pre-World Cup woes of England coach Steve Borthwick, whose team was dominated by Ireland two weeks after losing in Wales. There was a home win over Wales in between but even that was hardly encouraging.

"It’s not the performance we wanted at all,” England captain Courtney Lawes said.

“We really hurt ourselves in certain areas. Way too many turnovers and discipline was an issue again. We’re pretty disappointed with that.”

Ireland, on the other hand, is heading to the World Cup in strong shape, with Earls’ 73rd-minute try on his 100th cap gaining the biggest roar of the evening and potentially persuading coach Andy Farrell to pick him in the World Cup squad named next week.

It was one for the highlight reel, too, as the replacement wing took a miss-pass on the left wing and raced to the corner before placing the ball down and doing a flying forward roll at the same time.

Ireland scored five tries in total, with centres Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose going over in the first half which finished 12-3. Hooker Dan Sheehan went off with a leg injury just before halftime in the major concern for the Irish from the game.

Vunipola’s red card meant an Ireland win was inevitable and the hosts took full advantage, adding tries through all-action wingers James Lowe in the 55th and Mack Hansen in the 65th.

Replacement prop Kyle Sinckler burrowed over for England’s only try, in the 72nd.

“There’s still a lot that we can fix up if we want to be lifting the Webb Ellis in a couple of months,” Hansen said. "It was good to hold them out to 10 points but that’s all I can really say.

“Faz (Farrell) will be mad at me if I say we played really well.”

Ireland's final warm-up is against Samoa next Sunday, when England plays Fiji at Twickenham.

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sam Cane on All Blacks captaincy, criticism and World Cup dream

Sam Cane on All Blacks captaincy, criticism and World Cup dream

The All Blacks skipper spoke to Scotty Stevenson before he and his team hopped on the plane bound for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Sat, Aug 19

Determined Ian Foster sets the tone as All Blacks depart for RWC

Determined Ian Foster sets the tone as All Blacks depart for RWC

A belief is seemingly burning bright throughout this year's squad - belief that has grown out of recent adversity, writes Brodyn Knuckey.

Fri, Aug 18

2:19

Andy Farrell slams 'disgusting circus' surrounding son's red card drama

Andy Farrell slams 'disgusting circus' surrounding son's red card drama

Fri, Aug 18

0:41

'Bounty hunter' required - Scott Barrett offers reward for stolen ute

'Bounty hunter' required - Scott Barrett offers reward for stolen ute

Thu, Aug 17

Owen Farrell controversy: World Rugby may appeal decision

Owen Farrell controversy: World Rugby may appeal decision

Thu, Aug 17

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

Owen Farrell red card overturned, available for start of World Cup

Wed, Aug 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

InterCity buses better than Govt's $105m regional trains pitch - National

0:44

InterCity buses better than Govt's $105m regional trains pitch - National

19 mins ago

How can you help protect against freshwater pests?

How can you help protect against freshwater pests?

55 mins ago

TOP proposes new investor visa to fund climate refugee intake

14:35

TOP proposes new investor visa to fund climate refugee intake

11:25am

Three injured in Australia ski lift accident

Three injured in Australia ski lift accident

11:05am

Congestion tax: National wants to 'rapidly' legislate for system

3:24

Congestion tax: National wants to 'rapidly' legislate for system

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years