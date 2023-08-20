Ukraine: 6-year-old girl among dead in latest Russian missile attack

A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city overnight killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack in Chernihiv happened as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Sweden on his first foreign trip since attending a NATO summit in Lithuania last month.

Images of the aftermath showed badly damaged buildings including a theatre with its roof blown away, mangled cars and survivors walking amid the debris with bloodstained clothes. The dead in the daytime strike included a 6-year-old girl, while 15 children were among the 129 wounded, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The square in front of the theatre building had been bustling with life, with people returning from church after celebrating the Apple Feast of the Saviour religious holiday, baskets of consecrated apples in hand, Klymenko said. Following the strike, debris from the theatre roof littered the square, along with shattered glass from the windows of nearby cars and restaurants.

The strike hit the theatre during a gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance training schools, organiser Mariia Berlinska confirmed. Berlinska said that the event was officially agreed in advance with both the local authorities and the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chernihiv City Council denied that they had approved the event or issued any permits.

Zelensky said the attack showed Russia was a "terrorist state" and that the world must unite against it.

"A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv," he wrote on Telegram. "A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss."

A man reacts next to a restaurant damaged by a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Chernihiv was surrounded by Russian forces at the start of the war but they withdrew after Ukrainian forces retook control of areas north of Kyiv in April last year.

Zelensky arrived in Sweden on an unannounced visit overnight — his first to the Scandinavian country since the start of the full-scale invasion. The war prompted Sweden to abandon its longstanding policy of military nonalignment to support Ukraine with weapons and apply for NATO membership, though it is still waiting to join the alliance.

At a joint news conference, Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the two countries had agreed to cooperate on the production, training and servicing of Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zelensky said Ukraine would start manufacturing the vehicles as part of the deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, shakes hands with Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. (Source: Associated Press)

He also encouraged Kristersson to "share" Sweden's Gripen fighter aircraft with Ukraine.

"We do not have superiority in the air, and we do not have modern aircraft. In reality, the Swedish Gripen is the pride of your country, and I believe that the prime minister could share this pride with Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Sweden has said it will allow Ukrainian pilots to test the Gripen planes but has so far ruled out giving any to Kyiv.

Zelensky said "appropriate actions" would be taken in coming weeks to help Ukraine obtain "appropriate aircraft".

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin visited top military officials in the city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukrainian border.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kremlin said that Putin listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, the commander in charge of Moscow's operations in Ukraine, and other top military brass at the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District.

The exact timings of his visit were not confirmed, but state media published video footage that appeared to be filmed at night, showing Gerasimov greeting Putin and leading him into a building. The meeting itself was held behind closed doors.

It was Putin's first visit to Rostov-on-Don since the Wagner mercenary group's attempted mutiny in June, when the group's fighters briefly took control of the city.