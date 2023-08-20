World
AAP

Three injured in Australia ski lift accident

11:25am
Images posted online showed the injured being assisted by members of the ski patrol and a chair lying in the snow nearby.

Three snowboarders have been injured after a chair detached from a lift at the Thredbo ski resort.

Two women in their 20s suffered back injuries and a man in his 20s suffered facial injuries after one of the chairs detached from the Kosciuszko ski lift on Saturday afternoon.

It's believed the incident happened as the chair reached the top station on the lift and was hit by a strong gust of wind.

A storm system that swept through the ski fields on Friday had dumped fresh snow across the mountain.

The resort released a statement saying none of the injuries were serious and the incident was being investigated by Safework NSW and an independent engineer.

