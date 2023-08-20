New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

NZ firefighters return home from battling Canada blazes

9:39am
The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes in West Kelowna, Canada.

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes in West Kelowna, Canada. (Source: Associated Press)

A group of New Zealand firefighters deployed to Canada to help with wildfires is returning home today.

The western province of British Columbia was still under a state of emergency, as fast-moving wildfires threatened homes in the city of West Kelowna.

Most residents of Yellowknife, a city farther north, had evacuated because of another dangerous blaze.

New Zealand sent 92 firefighters from Fire and Emergency, the Department of Conservation and forestry companies to help fight wildfires in Canada this year.

This fourth group, named Delta, was the last deployment as Canada had not made any new requests for help.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Maui fires: Wayne Brown makes appeal for 'favourite town outside NZ'

Maui fires: Wayne Brown makes appeal for 'favourite town outside NZ'

As the town of Lahaina is devastated by the flames, Brown, a keen surfer, said he’s been a regular visitor over the years and considers the area like a second home.

Fri, Aug 11

Zespri Kiwifruit recalled in US after listeria found in testing

Zespri Kiwifruit recalled in US after listeria found in testing

The company says the kiwifruit have been traced to two orchards.

Thu, Aug 10

2:06

Blinken's visit highlights 'strong' US-NZ relationship - Mahuta

Blinken's visit highlights 'strong' US-NZ relationship - Mahuta

Thu, Jul 27

2:29

US Secretary of State to visit New Zealand

US Secretary of State to visit New Zealand

Fri, Jul 21

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

Fri, Jul 14

Woman dies after car crashes down bank in Whangārei

Woman dies after car crashes down bank in Whangārei

Fri, Jul 14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

InterCity buses better than Govt's $105m regional trains pitch - National

0:44

InterCity buses better than Govt's $105m regional trains pitch - National

17 mins ago

How can you help protect against freshwater pests?

How can you help protect against freshwater pests?

54 mins ago

TOP proposes new investor visa to fund climate refugee intake

14:35

TOP proposes new investor visa to fund climate refugee intake

11:25am

Three injured in Australia ski lift accident

Three injured in Australia ski lift accident

11:05am

Congestion tax: National wants to 'rapidly' legislate for system

3:24

Congestion tax: National wants to 'rapidly' legislate for system

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years