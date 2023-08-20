Mexico and California brace for hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary roared toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula today as a downgraded but still dangerous Category 1 hurricane likely to bring "catastrophic" flooding to the region and cross into the southwestern US as a tropical storm.

The National Weather Centre in Miami said in the most recent advisory at 9 pm that the maximum sustained wind speed is 144 kph and the storm was about 281 kilometres south of Punta Eugenia, Mexico, and 855 kilometres from San Diego, California.

Meteorologists warned that despite weakening, the storm remained treacherous.

One person has drowned in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia, on the peninsula's eastern coast, when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream. Rescue workers managed to save four other people, said Edith Aguilar Villavicencio, the mayor of Mulege township.

It was not immediately clear whether officials considered the fatality related to the hurricane, but video posted by local officials showed torrents of water coursing through the town's streets.

Forecasters said the storm was still expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. The forecast prompted authorities to issue an evacuation advisory for Santa Catalina Island, urging residents and beachgoers to leave the tourist destination 37 kilometres off the coast.

Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service San Diego office, said rain could fall up to 7.62 centimetres an hour across Southern California's mountains and deserts, from late Sunday morning into the afternoon. The intense rainfall during those hours could cause widespread and life-threatening flash floods.

California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency, and officials had urged people to finish their preparations before sundown Saturday. It would be too late by Sunday, one expert said.

Long Beach lifeguards fill up sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Hilary. (Source: Associated Press)

The hurricane is the latest major climate disaster to wreak havoc across the US, Canada and Mexico. Hawaii's island of Maui is still reeling from last week's blaze that killed over 100 people and ravaged the historic town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. In Canada, firefighters continue to battle blazes during the nation's worst fire season on record.

Meteorologists also expected the storm to churn up "life-threatening" surf and rip currents, including waves up to 12 metres high, along Mexico's Pacific coast. Dozens sought refuge at storm shelters in the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja peninsula, and firefighters rescued a family in San Jose del Cabo after the resort was hit by driving rain and wind.

Mexico's navy evacuated 850 people from islands off the Baja coast, and deployed almost 3,000 troops for emergency operations. In La Paz, the picturesque capital of Baja California Sur state on the Sea of Cortez, police patrolled closed beaches to keep swimmers out of the whipped-up surf.

Authorities in Los Angeles scrambled to get the homeless off the streets and into shelters, and officials ordered all state beaches in San Diego and Orange counties closed.

Across the region, municipalities ran out of free sandbags and grocery shelves emptied out as residents stockpiled supplies. The US National Park Service closed California's Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep visitors from becoming stranded amid flooding.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the latest preparedness plans ahead of the hurricane's turn to the US "I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials," he said.