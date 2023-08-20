World
Matilda the platypus shows her fighting spirit after rescue

3:08pm
An Australian platypus. (Source: istock.com)

A rescued female Platypus being cared for at Sydney's Taronga Zoo has been named Matilda after Australia's fourth-place finishing team at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The puggle was around four months old when she was admitted to Taronga's Wildlife Hospital in April. She was in poor condition and weighed only 280 grams.

Matilda had been found under a bush on the NSW Central Coast and was weak, severely malnourished and covered in ticks, which compromised her waterproofing making it difficult for her to swim and survive on her own.

Thanks to around-the-clock care from Taronga's Platypus team she now weighs in at 694 grams and is eating and foraging on her own.

"We are incredibly proud of the Matildas and the spirit they have shown throughout the Women's World Cup and Tilly is emblematic of that perseverance," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

"We know their legacy will be remembered for generations and, now one of our most iconic native animals shares the same name."

