Football
1News

LIVE: England v Spain in FIFA Women's World Cup final

1 min ago
England take on Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

England take on Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. (Source: Associated Press)

Follow 1News' live updates as football powerhouses England and Spain battle it out to lift the FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney. Match kicks off at 10pm, refresh the page for latest updates.

Live updates

5 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

First shot on target comes from England's red hot Lauren Hemp, it's straight at the Spanish keeper though and was never troubling Coll.

3 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

England's physicality was too much for Australia in the semifinal and they have started in a similar fashion tonight, will it prove too much for Spain as well?

0 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

And here we go the match is underway as England take the kick-off.

Pre-match build up

10pm: Anthems done and dusted, nearly time for kick-off in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final!

9.55pm: A glimpse of that closing ceremony earlier, as players now come out of the tunnel onto the pitch to rapturous applause.

9.50pm: The average attendance for each of the 64 games at this World Cup was 30,000 people.

Does this strong showing mean we could see a men's FIFA World Cup hosted down under someday?

Read more here: NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

9.40pm: The closing ceremony is well under way with NZ even getting a bit of a shout-out as co-host.

Just enough time to make those cuppas before this one kicks off in around 20 minutes.

9.30pm: And here's how Spain line-up. England's defenders will be wary of Paralluelo starting after the forward tore apart Sweden from the bench in the semifinal.

9.25pm: Big call from England, as star forward Lauren James starts on the bench. James was suspended for two games after a red card for stomping on a Nigerian player during their round of 16 clash.

Here's their full team for tonight's final.

9.20pm: Avid footie fan Jack Tame looked back at what has been a successful FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The organisers might have felt it necessary to give away a few tickets in the opening rounds, but ultimately there has been little charity behind New Zealanders’ support of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, writes Jack Tame.

Read more here: After early wobbles, NZ nailed FIFA World Cup

9.10pm: Stadium Australia ready to host history tonight. Kick-off in just under an hours time.

9pm: English fans were in fine voice as they descended on Stadium Australia.

8.50pm: The Lionesses have the nation behind them, including some high profile royal support.

Read more here: Prince William, Charlotte wish Lionesses luck

8.45pm: The Spanish team was out and about greeting fans before the match.

Background

The Women’s World Cup final is set. England will face Spain on Sunday night at 10pm after the Lionesses advanced with a 3-1 win over Australia on Wednesday.

Spain moved on with 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday. England and Spain will play in their first Women’s World Cup final.

This year’s World Cup will crown a first-time winner.

The United States’ bid for a three-peat ended in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden in the round of 16.

Norway, the 1995 champion, lost in the round of 16, 2011 champion Japan was knocked out by Sweden in the quarterfinals, and two-time champion Germany didn’t reach the knockout rounds.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy kicked off July 20 and has featured an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There were 64 matches during the tournament.

FootballFIFA World Cup

