Hopeful England fans eye end to long FIFA World Cup drought

It's easy to understand why Gail Newsham can't stop grinning as she prepares for England's football team to play in the final of the Women's World Cup.

Newsham, 70, grew up at a time when women in England were banned from the sport and helped lead a resurgence in the game once those restrictions were lifted.

Now she's getting ready to watch today's game against Spain on TV and hoping to see her team bring home the world championship.

"I'll be wearing my shirt, I'll be having a sausage roll and a glass of bubbles," Newsham said, already sporting her blue England jersey.

"That's what I've done every match, so I'm going to do it again on Sunday and just, you know, cheer the girls on."

She won't be alone.

When the Lionesses take to the field, they will be backed by hordes of girls rooting for their heroes, mothers and grandmothers celebrating the progress that has been made since they were denied a chance to play the game.

They and rabid male and female fans from all backgrounds hope this football-mad nation can finally win a World Cup after 57 years of frustration. England's only World Cup title came in 1966 when the men won.

Gail Newsham, a pioneer of women's football and a player in the 1970s. (Source: Associated Press)

If last year's European Women's Championship final is any indication, much of the nation will be watching.

More than 23 million people, or about 42% of the population, tuned in to see England beat Germany that day.

Prince William will be watching the final, too. He posted a video on social media apologising for his inability to attend and wishing the team well. His daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, sat beside him with a ball on her lap and chimed in: "Good Luck Lionesses!"

England's team players pose for a picture before the Women's World Cup semifinal. (Source: Associated Press)

Once again this summer, the success of 23 young English women and their Dutch coach has been a bit of good news in a nation struggling under the weight of crippling inflation, a health service in crisis and seemingly endless political squabbling.

Newspaper front pages were filled with pictures of England players Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo after they helped power the team to a 3-1 victory over Australia in their semifinal.

"I feel like the Lionesses give us hope — to all of us, boys and girls, women and men," said Huda Jawad, a feminist and member of a fan group known as the Three Hijabis for their traditional Muslim headscarves.

The team provides "something to look forward to and to be proud of and to show that actually football, like society, can be joyous, it can be equal, it can be hopeful, that we can have community and friendship and solidarity".

Some are already demanding a public holiday if the Lionesses win.

Pubs and special fan zones around the country are expected to be overflowing for the game, despite the 11am local start time required by a nighttime game in Australia.

It comes after, in 1921, the FA banned women's teams from using its facilities, saying "the game of football is quite unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged". The ban remained in place for the next 50 years.

The FA took over responsibility for the women's game in 1993, beginning the slow process of improving funding and facilities.

The final kicks off at 10pm tonight, New Zealand time.