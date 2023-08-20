Football
Associated Press

Hopeful England fans eye end to long FIFA World Cup drought

10:00am
The Three Lions emblem on the shirt worn by Huda Jawad.

The Three Lions emblem on the shirt worn by Huda Jawad. (Source: Associated Press)

It's easy to understand why Gail Newsham can't stop grinning as she prepares for England's football team to play in the final of the Women's World Cup.

Newsham, 70, grew up at a time when women in England were banned from the sport and helped lead a resurgence in the game once those restrictions were lifted.

Now she's getting ready to watch today's game against Spain on TV and hoping to see her team bring home the world championship.

"I'll be wearing my shirt, I'll be having a sausage roll and a glass of bubbles," Newsham said, already sporting her blue England jersey.

"That's what I've done every match, so I'm going to do it again on Sunday and just, you know, cheer the girls on."

She won't be alone.

When the Lionesses take to the field, they will be backed by hordes of girls rooting for their heroes, mothers and grandmothers celebrating the progress that has been made since they were denied a chance to play the game.

They and rabid male and female fans from all backgrounds hope this football-mad nation can finally win a World Cup after 57 years of frustration. England's only World Cup title came in 1966 when the men won.

Gail Newsham, a pioneer of women's football and a player in the 1970s.

Gail Newsham, a pioneer of women's football and a player in the 1970s. (Source: Associated Press)

If last year's European Women's Championship final is any indication, much of the nation will be watching.

More than 23 million people, or about 42% of the population, tuned in to see England beat Germany that day.

Prince William will be watching the final, too. He posted a video on social media apologising for his inability to attend and wishing the team well. His daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, sat beside him with a ball on her lap and chimed in: "Good Luck Lionesses!"

England's team players pose for a picture before the Women's World Cup semifinal.

England's team players pose for a picture before the Women's World Cup semifinal. (Source: Associated Press)

Once again this summer, the success of 23 young English women and their Dutch coach has been a bit of good news in a nation struggling under the weight of crippling inflation, a health service in crisis and seemingly endless political squabbling.

Newspaper front pages were filled with pictures of England players Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo after they helped power the team to a 3-1 victory over Australia in their semifinal.

"I feel like the Lionesses give us hope — to all of us, boys and girls, women and men," said Huda Jawad, a feminist and member of a fan group known as the Three Hijabis for their traditional Muslim headscarves.

The team provides "something to look forward to and to be proud of and to show that actually football, like society, can be joyous, it can be equal, it can be hopeful, that we can have community and friendship and solidarity".

Some are already demanding a public holiday if the Lionesses win.

Pubs and special fan zones around the country are expected to be overflowing for the game, despite the 11am local start time required by a nighttime game in Australia.

It comes after, in 1921, the FA banned women's teams from using its facilities, saying "the game of football is quite unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged". The ban remained in place for the next 50 years.

The FA took over responsibility for the women's game in 1993, beginning the slow process of improving funding and facilities.

The final kicks off at 10pm tonight, New Zealand time.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Best and greatest' Women's World Cup generates almost $1b

'Best and greatest' Women's World Cup generates almost $1b

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says there are not many competitions, "even in men's football," that generate this amount of revenue.

Fri, Aug 18

Australia, Sweden still have something to play for at World Cup

Australia, Sweden still have something to play for at World Cup

The Matildas play Sweden on Saturday for third place in Brisbane in a match neither side wanted to be in but will do their best to win.

Fri, Aug 18

Beyond the semis: How Matildas mania inspired younger generation

Beyond the semis: How Matildas mania inspired younger generation

Thu, Aug 17

3:26

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

Thu, Aug 17

England move to World Cup final against Spain, ending Matildas' run

England move to World Cup final against Spain, ending Matildas' run

Thu, Aug 17

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

Wed, Aug 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

InterCity buses better than Govt's $105m regional trains pitch - National

0:44

InterCity buses better than Govt's $105m regional trains pitch - National

19 mins ago

How can you help protect against freshwater pests?

How can you help protect against freshwater pests?

55 mins ago

TOP proposes new investor visa to fund climate refugee intake

14:35

TOP proposes new investor visa to fund climate refugee intake

11:25am

Three injured in Australia ski lift accident

Three injured in Australia ski lift accident

11:05am

Congestion tax: National wants to 'rapidly' legislate for system

3:24

Congestion tax: National wants to 'rapidly' legislate for system

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years