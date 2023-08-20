Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Geri Halliwell gives hope to Spice Girls fans after false rumours

4:45pm
Geri Halliwell says the Spice Girls will reunite "at some point"

Geri Halliwell says the Spice Girls will reunite "at some point" (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Geri Halliwell says the Spice Girls will reunite "at some point", just weeks after false rumours circulated that the Stop hitmakers will headline Glastonbury in 2024.

The 51-year-old pop star was part of the legendary girl band alongside Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Melanie C in the late 1990s and despite false rumours that they were set to headline Glastonbury in 2024, has admitted that "something" will come from the Wannabe singers eventually.

She told The Sunday Times: "At some point, there will be something!"

The Stop hitmakers first reunited in 2007 for a world tour before getting back together in 2012 for a one-off performance at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics and then again for a UK stadium tour - without Victoria - in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Geri made a shock exit from the band in 1998 and went on to enjoy a successful solo career with hits such as Mi Chico Latino and Look At Me, but described her thirties as a "no man’s land" in terms of discovering her own identity before reassuring women that "getting older" is fine.

The Spice Girls.

The Spice Girls. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

She said: "It felt like my clothes didn’t fit. [I was feeling] a pressure to tick boxes. I have a duty of care to share with younger women that getting older is OK. You get a different set of challenges and worries to face. But I definitely feel more content and confident in certain ways. By the end [of the decade], I was OK with being me.

"The brilliant thing was I was just, like: this is me. I’m not going to hold myself in a Hervé Léger dress. I was quite grumpy to Christian, actually, and my sillier self came out. I was just real. I feel incredibly grateful to be in a really loving relationship."

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Britney Spears working on new album following divorce

Britney Spears working on new album following divorce

The pop icon is planning what would be her tenth studio album after she split with husband Sam Asghari.

Sat, Aug 19

Britney Spears 'in great spirits' despite split from husband

Britney Spears 'in great spirits' despite split from husband

The singer, 41, is said to be doing well and is focusing on the release of her memoir.

Fri, Aug 18

Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support in divorce filing

Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support in divorce filing

Fri, Aug 18

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Britney Spears and husband separate after 'nuclear argument'

Thu, Aug 17

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

The Killers booed over bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

Thu, Aug 17

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Wed, Aug 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Scientists make breakthrough in battle against soil nitrates

2:26

Scientists make breakthrough in battle against soil nitrates

47 mins ago

Financial literacy advocates give Labour policy thumbs up

3:37

Financial literacy advocates give Labour policy thumbs up

6:00pm

Slip closes part of SH35 overnight on East Coast

Slip closes part of SH35 overnight on East Coast

5:13pm

FIFA World Cup: Prince William, Charlotte wish Lionesses luck

FIFA World Cup: Prince William, Charlotte wish Lionesses luck

5:08pm

National also aiming to make financial literacy compulsory in schools

National also aiming to make financial literacy compulsory in schools

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years