Women's World Cup 'breaks even' but FIFA coy on equal prize money

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that the Women’s World Cup has “broken even” after generating more than NZ$962 million in revenue but dismissed suggestions for equal prize money with the men's World Cup.

The current World Cup prize pools sit at NZ$185 million for women and $743 million for men. Infantino has consistently played down calls for equal payments.

On Friday, he suggested demands for equal prize money were a “slogan” that “would not solve anything."

“Some voices were raised, where it cost too much, we don’t make enough revenues, we will have to subsidize,” Infantino said at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention.

“And our opinion was, ‘Well, if we have to subsidize, we will subsidize’, because we have to do that. But actually, this World Cup generated over [$962 million] in revenues, and so we broke even."

Infantino said FIFA didn't lose money “and we generated the second-highest income of any sport, besides of course the men’s World Cup, at a global stage."

“More than half a billion. There are not many competitions, even in men’s football, who generate more than half a billion."

Infantino urged broadcasters and sponsors to “pay a fair price" for women’s soccer — “to women’s football in general in all the countries, in all the leagues, in all the competitions.”