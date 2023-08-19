World
Associated Press

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

35 mins ago
Part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint and arrest warrant for Christopher Worrell.

Part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint and arrest warrant for Christopher Worrell. (Source: Associated Press)

Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a US Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant.

Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced today after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years.

The sentencing was cancelled and a bench warrant for his arrest issued under seal earlier this week, according to court records. The US attorney's office for Washington, DC, encouraged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.

Worrell had been on house arrest in Florida since his release from jail in Washington in November 2021, less than a month after a judge substantiated his civil-rights complaints about his treatment in the jail.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell's medical care for a broken hand had been delayed, and held DC jail officials in contempt of court.

His attorney William Shipley declined to comment. Phone numbers listed for Worrell and the woman named as his custodian during his house arrest were not functional.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys, whose members describe it as a politically incorrect men's club for "Western chauvinists".

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the extremist group were convicted of seditious conspiracy in May.

A total of about 1000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the January 6 riot.

More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted after trials decided by a jury or judge.

About 600 have been sentenced, with over half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from three days to 18 years.

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

Hurricane Hilary could dump a "year's worth of rain" on parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona early next week.

16 mins ago

New York drug dealer jailed over Michael K Williams' death

Williams famously portrayed Omar Little, the rogue robber of drug dealers, in HBO's The Wire.

10:05am

City empties as thousands flee immense Canada wildfire

9:16am

Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive

8:15am

Hawaii fires: Maui emergency chief resigns after alert siren criticism

7:15am

UK nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies

6:36am

11 mins ago

Mo'unga: Farrell saga shows 'double standard' in global rugby

16 mins ago

Rare hurricane barrels towards western Mexico, southwestern US

35 mins ago

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

10:58am

Commonwealth Games: Victoria to pay $409m for cancelled event

10:35am

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

