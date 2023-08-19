New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

The Wellington restaurant transforming food waste into burgers

8:30pm
A braised brisket and bacon burger, all made with leftover or rescued food.

A braised brisket and bacon burger, all made with leftover or rescued food. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

How much would you pay for a burger and some fries? What about if you knew it was all made with leftover or rescued food?

One restaurant is taking part in the Burger Wellington festival using food that would otherwise go to waste and is asking diners to pay whatever they can afford.

In the kitchen at Everybody Eats on Dixon Street on Thursday, acting head chef Zac Bassant and volunteer Nick Isles were busy prepping the ingredients for the 'To The Rescue' burger.

Zac Bassant chops pak choi.

Zac Bassant chops pak choi. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

It was a braised brisket and bacon burger, with sweet and sour pickled carrots and choko, pak choi and orange salad with spiced apple chutney.

Bassant said everyone would get a side of fries, and there was even a Plant Foods hemp patty available as a vegan option.

"It's so like meat, it's really got that texture. We're going to do a really lovely glaze to try and emulate that richness and stickiness that the brisket is going to be bringing."

The meat was donated by Kaibosh and Freedom Farms. The veges were ugly rejects from supermarkets, and the apples were from a volunteer's garden.

Bassant said the assorted bread buns for the burgers were free from New World.

"Some people will be having sesame buns, some people will be having cheese rolls, and some plain.

"It's the bit I like the most. It highlights that "to the rescue" point right, it's all just what we have available.

Nick Isles had volunteered at Everybody Eats for a year, and loved the sense of community he found there.

He backed the restaurant's mission to address food waste and bring people together.

"The ethics, provenance and sustainability of food is really what every restaurant should be focusing on right now.

"I think it's really cool that this is a beacon for that in New Zealand and everything that Everybody Eats seeks to do is exactly what the future of food should be.

"It's amazing to be a part of it."

Restaurant manager Jack Rainey said paying what you can, or even nothing, is the norm for meals at Everybody Eats.

The restaurant served the community Sunday-Wednesday with a three course set menu of rescued food.

Rainey said they had some very generous people come through the doors.

"The koha goes straight back into the charity to keep us going, and events like this become integral to that because we use them as mini fundraisers.

"It's hard enough to exist with the cost of living but it's even harder to be a restaurant at the moment."

But did a rescue burger taste as good as it was for the planet and for food waste?

This reporter was delighted to be given both the meat and vegan option to try.

The brisket was flavoursome and juicy, and the hemp patty was soft and sweet, while the pak choi salad and the apple chutney made for a fresh bite to cut through all the richness.

And what did the patrons think?

A regular diner said: "It's got a nice, zingy flavour to it and it's wonderful to eat."

Another woman said: "I like that it's not a big thick, grizzly patty. It's a nice, refreshing burger that feels more like a meal than McDonalds."

One young patron gave it an 11 out of 10.

Everybody Eats had their next Burger Wellington offering up for grabs on Thursday, 24 August.

Except for the meats, the next burger would be made with all-new ingredients, depending on what was available to be rescued then.

By Jemima Huston of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWellingtonFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

One dead after Ōtaki crash last night

One dead after Ōtaki crash last night

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash about 8.10pm.

8:11am

'It's raw meat': Students at Vic Uni hall describe 'gross' food

'It's raw meat': Students at Vic Uni hall describe 'gross' food

The university has confirmed there have been 11 complaints received this year, largely relating to food quality.

7:43am

Lotto's $37m Powerball prize claimed

Lotto's $37m Powerball prize claimed

Fri, Aug 18

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Thu, Aug 17

2:05

Iconic Wellington venues deemed earthquake prone

Iconic Wellington venues deemed earthquake prone

Thu, Aug 17

2:02

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

Wed, Aug 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

25 mins ago

Sweden beats Australia to win bronze medal at Women's World Cup

Sweden beats Australia to win bronze medal at Women's World Cup

9:30pm

San Francisco launches driverless bus service

San Francisco launches driverless bus service

9:00pm

Former NZ sprint star Osei-Nketia adjusting to college football

2:10

Former NZ sprint star Osei-Nketia adjusting to college football

8:36pm

Three tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

Three tickets share Lotto First Division as Powerball rolls over

8:30pm

The Wellington restaurant transforming food waste into burgers

The Wellington restaurant transforming food waste into burgers

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years