Football
Associated Press

Sweden beats Australia to win bronze medal at Women's World Cup

26 mins ago
Sweden celebrate against Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

Sweden won yet another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over tournament co-host Australia.

The Swedes proved once again they're tough to beat after a semifinal loss, extending their perfect record in third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane.

It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated the host nation during a run to the semifinals for the first time.

The tournament has set attendance records, had packed fan zones around the country, and two of Australia's matches became the most-watched programs on domestic commercial TV in 20 years.

Ultimately, it ended with back-to-back losses.

Rolfo converted from the penalty spot with a low, curling left-foot shot in the 30th minute after Australian defender Clare Hunt was penalized after a VAR review after tripping up Stina Blackstenius.

Asllani’s well-timed strike to finish off a long-range Swedish counterattack in the 62nd sealed the win.

European champion's England are meeting Spain in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

FootballFIFA World Cup

