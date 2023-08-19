Hawaii fires: Maui emergency chief resigns after alert siren criticism

An emergency official who defended a decision to not sound outdoor alert sirens on Maui as a ferocious fire raged has resigned.

Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator Herman Andaya had said this week that he had no regrets about not deploying the system because he feared it could have caused people to go "mauka", a Hawaiian term that can mean toward the mountains or inland.

"If that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire," Andaya explained. He stepped down a day later.

The decision to not use the sirens, coupled with water shortages that hampered firefighters and an escape route clogged with vehicles that were overrun by flames, has brought intense criticism from many residents following the deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century.

With the death toll at 111, the search for the missing moved beyond the devastated town of Lahaina to other communities that were destroyed. Teams had covered about 58% of the Lahaina area and the fire was 90% contained as of last night, Maui County officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six forensic anthropologists with the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency are assisting in gathering and identifying human remains, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The group is experienced in verifying DNA from long-lost service members, many of whom died as long ago as World War II.

Mayor Richard Bissen accepted Andaya's resignation effective immediately, the County of Maui announced on Facebook. Andaya cited unspecified health reasons for leaving his post, with no further details provided.

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui. (Source: Associated Press)

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon," Bissen said in the statement.

The lack of sirens has emerged as a potential misstep, part of a series of communication issues that added to the chaos, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

Hawaii has what it touts as the largest system of outdoor alert sirens in the world, created after a 1946 tsunami that killed more than 150 on the Big Island. Its website says they may be used to alert for fires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corrine Hussey Nobriga said it was hard to lay blame for a tragedy that took everyone by surprise, even if some of her neighbours raised questions about the absence of sirens and inadequate evacuation routes.

The fire moved quickly through her neighbourhood, though her home was spared.

"One minute we saw the fire over there," she said, pointing toward faraway hills. "And the next minute it's consuming all these houses."

Displaced residents are steadily filling hotels that are prepared to house them and provide services until at least next spring.

Since the flames consumed much of Lahaina more than a week ago, locals have feared a rebuilt town could become even more oriented toward wealthy visitors.

The cause of the wildfires is under investigation. But Hawaii is increasingly at risk from disasters, with wildfire rising fastest, according to an AP analysis of FEMA records.