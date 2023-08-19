England and Spain take differing paths to World Cup final

England have history in their sights with the sweet refrain of "It's Coming Home" ringing in their ears.

Spain are ready to turn off the music, then start their own party.

The Lionesses and their brilliant manager Sarina Wiegman are one game away from sealing their first Women's World Cup.

Standing in their way at Stadium Australia is a prodigiously talented Spain team eyeing their own breakthrough triumph after pushing through internal turmoil to stand on the brink of glory.

Both of their journeys come from different fates at last year's Euros.

There, England enjoyed a breakthrough triumph on home soil while Spain made a shock quarter-final exit.

Spain then wrapped up their World Cup qualification campaign with a perfect eight wins without conceding a goal, before 15 players announced they would stand down from national duties.

Conciliatory talks led to three players among 'Las 15' to turn out at the World Cup: superstar Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle.

Spain, and controversial coach Jorge Vilda, moved on without the rest including Barcelona's two-time Champions League winners Patri Guijarro and Mapi Leon.

Spain closed ranks, refused to discuss the mutiny throughout the tournament, and then made an unlikely run to the final after their 4-0 group-stage loss to Japan.

Spain's Eva Navarro, right, celebrates with a teammate after defeating Sweden in the Women's World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, August 15, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

Teenage striking sensation Salma Paralluelo has been crucial to Spain's ascension through the knockout stages.

The 19-year-old scored the defining goal deep in extra time for a 2-1 quarter-final victory over the Netherlands, then delivered the winner in the 81st minute of the 2-1 semi-final triumph over Sweden.

But the young gun, and former track star who already has U17 and U20 World Cup titles to her name, is happy to play super-sub again.

"We're a team," Paralluelo said on Friday. "Others have come off the bench with the same attitude - to give their all and win the match.

"We're over the moon to be through to the final.

"It's incomparable. It's so hard to get here and we managed to do so. And now we can dream big."

England striker Alessia Russo, who was a super-sub at the Euros but has been a regular starter in Australia, embraced the occasion.

"Obviously this is the biggest game, the one you dream about and means the most," she said.

"I think it will hit when we're in the tunnel and ready to walk out. It's an incredible occasion, it's been an unbelievable tournament and this is it. This is the moment we want to be in. We can't wait.

"Right now all I want to do is go out, put on a performance to be proud of and obviously to win."

England face a decision on whether to bring back Lauren James, suspended for two matches for violent conduct, straight into their starting line-up.

American referee Tori Penso will officiate the final, completing a rare double after also working England's semi-final win over Australia.